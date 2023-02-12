^

Entertainment

Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero star in SV Squad’s 'Sayang Tayo' music video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2023 | 4:36pm
Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero star in SV Squadâ€™s 'Sayang Tayo' music video
Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero
Screengrab from SV Squad's YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero starred in SV Squad’s music video "Sayang Tayo."

The music video shows Andrea and Ricci depicting different stages of love and grief in time for Valentine’s Day. 

SV Squad is an up-and-coming generation of young acts who have been making waves on their own. These individual talents were drawn into a singular, collective hip-hop or P-pop force.

With this in mind, Sam “SV3” Verzosa III collaborated with hip-hop and R&B artist Mstryo and music producer Allegra to create a group with JSE, Jake P and Kxle. 

WATCH: Real-life couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero in SV Squad's "Sayang Tayo" music video

The group is headed by Verzosa III, an architecture graduate and a businessman who owns a production agency, production rental services, importation, distribution, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and a clothing line. He is also the younger brother of Congressman Sam "SV" Verzosa. 

Like his brother, SV3’s love and appreciation for local music and art has honed a way for him to give back to society by being supportive of the local music scene and providing opportunities to promising young acts.

He hopes that his initiatives will help uplift the Filipino music and fashion industries.

SV Squad has been making waves in the music industry since 2022, with collaborations that include the Miss Universe Philippines. Their latest music video collaborations, "Talk To Me Nice" hit 3.4 million views, "Nasasanay Na Ako" with 7.7 million views and "Tito Tita" with 5.2 million views on YouTube. — Video from SV Squad's YouTube channel

RELATEDPhotos of Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes spark dating rumors

ANDREA BRILLANTES

RICCI RIVERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

NBI issues subpoena for Luis Manzano over gas station investment scam allegations

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has issued a subpoena for Luis Manzano after the actor figured in an alleged gas...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas has finally stated her apology to Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte whom she parodied in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Top 16 Dream Chasers are (from left, first row) Josh, Thad, Vinci,Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

The Top 16 Dream Chasers are (from left, first row) Josh, Thad, Vinci,Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show 'M.O.M.s' is taking a break

Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show 'M.O.M.s' is taking a break

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez confirmed that her ALLTV morning show "M.O.M.s (Mhies on A Mission), which she co-hosts with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards, acknowledging 'privilege'

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards, acknowledging 'privilege'

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
British singer Harry Styles won the top awards on Saturday at the United Kingdom's biggest popular music prizes, the Brit...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We&rsquo;ll come back': Boyce Avenue serenades Filipino fans

'We’ll come back': Boyce Avenue serenades Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
International acoustic band Boyce Avenue serenaded Filipino fans in a pre-Valentine concert in Araneta Coliseum last nig...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I wanted to go bald': Gigi de Lana reveals real reason why she cut her hair short

'I wanted to go bald': Gigi de Lana reveals real reason why she cut her hair short

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
Internet sensation Gigi de Lana and the Gigi Vibes will be singing more than romantic ballads when the band stages its post-Valentine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben's Miguel Benjamin Guico is married

Ben&Ben's Miguel Benjamin Guico is married

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Miguel Benjamin Guico announced his marriage to his girlfriend Karelle Bulan on Instagram yesterday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Film dedicated to nurses to screen in US

Film dedicated to nurses to screen in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
“Siglo ng Kalinga,” a film dedicated to nurses, is set to be shown in the United States. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with