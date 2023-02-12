Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero star in SV Squadâ€™s 'Sayang Tayo' music video

Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero star in SV Squad’s 'Sayang Tayo' music video

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero starred in SV Squad’s music video "Sayang Tayo."

The music video shows Andrea and Ricci depicting different stages of love and grief in time for Valentine’s Day.

SV Squad is an up-and-coming generation of young acts who have been making waves on their own. These individual talents were drawn into a singular, collective hip-hop or P-pop force.

With this in mind, Sam “SV3” Verzosa III collaborated with hip-hop and R&B artist Mstryo and music producer Allegra to create a group with JSE, Jake P and Kxle.

WATCH: Real-life couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero in SV Squad's "Sayang Tayo" music video

The group is headed by Verzosa III, an architecture graduate and a businessman who owns a production agency, production rental services, importation, distribution, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing and a clothing line. He is also the younger brother of Congressman Sam "SV" Verzosa.

Like his brother, SV3’s love and appreciation for local music and art has honed a way for him to give back to society by being supportive of the local music scene and providing opportunities to promising young acts.

He hopes that his initiatives will help uplift the Filipino music and fashion industries.

SV Squad has been making waves in the music industry since 2022, with collaborations that include the Miss Universe Philippines. Their latest music video collaborations, "Talk To Me Nice" hit 3.4 million views, "Nasasanay Na Ako" with 7.7 million views and "Tito Tita" with 5.2 million views on YouTube. — Video from SV Squad's YouTube channel

