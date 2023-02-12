'I wanted to go bald': Gigi de Lana reveals real reason why she cut her hair short

MANILA, Philippines — Internet sensation Gigi de Lana and the Gigi Vibes will be singing more than romantic ballads when the band stages its post-Valentine concert at The Theatre at Solaire a few days after Valentine's Day.

When asked if she would go solo like other artists who left their bands as lead vocalists, Gigi emphatically said no.

"I am not a solo artist and Gigi Vibes is not a backup band. Our band and bond is very strong," said the Star Magic Talent and Rise Studio artist.

"You'll see what I mean when you get to witness all the behind-the-scenes and antics we do as a group. It's all captured in the many episodes we've recorded on Gigi Vibes TV," she added.

Gigi de Lana, is from her real name, Gidget dela Llana, while Gigi Vibes came about as a name that finally stuck after naming their group with several names that didn't work, including their very first group label, "Soul Bend."

"The reason why we meld well as a band is because we are not guided by restrictions when compared to others who only perform in the same single genre. We've been together for over a decade now, and we saw through all our struggles. We get a natural high performing together."

The Gigi Vibes is composed of Jon Cruz (keyboards), Jake Manalo (bass), Julius Traqueña (guitar) and Romeo Marquez (drums). "G Rules" is the band's follow-up concert after their successful "Domination" show that toured Manila, the Middle East and the United States last year.

"It felt like I've been singing the wrong 'genre' my whole life. I've been a fan of Paramour and alternative rock for the longest time. Scream is a technique of singing which does not make me hoarse," Gigi said.

A lot of people asked her why she sported a new hairstyle by cutting her long locks to a short bob with full bangs!

"As a girl, I'm a very emotional creature. I chopped my hair because I wanted to 'trek' a journey alongside my mom who's suffering from Stage 4 breast cancer. I wanted to go bald, if it was up to me. But since I am an artist, appearance is still important so I kept some. My mom's fighting the battle each day.

"And this forthcoming concert is very challenging as it requires us to sing new songs, as well as feature new guests. In a way, we're still experimenting until now 'coz we had already sang all of the genres," the singer shared.

In 2022, Gigi released her self-titled debut album, which had amassed a whopping 3.9 million streams on Spotify by year's end. It featured the hits "Sakalam" and "O Bakit Ba," among other well-received cuts, as well as her favorite song, "Tupak."

Her debut album also contained a cover of "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita" that was originally sung by Roselle Nava. Gigi said she is excited to do a duet with Roselle on a recording soon.

"We've been doing covers, but we make it sound like it's our own. Our second album is in the works. Not very soon, though. Songwriting needs a lot of time and effort.

"'Through The Fire' is our most viewed cover and 'Bakit Nga Ba?' would have topped that if it were still available online. Before it got deleted, it had 68 million views. I'm a homebody, and I enjoy watching Netflix, which I'll probably do even on Valentine's Day," quipped the petite songstress.

The "G Rules" concert is slated for February 18 at 8 p.m. at The Theatre at Solaire. Tickets are available at ticketworld.com.ph.

