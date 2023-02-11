'Inutos lang': Ai-Ai delas Alas finally apologizes to QC Mayor Belmonte for controversial video

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas has finally stated her apology to Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte whom she parodied in a controversial video last year.

The video in question was directed by equally controversial director Darryl Yap where Delas Alas was clearly parodying the re-elected mayor; both director and actress were declared persona non grata in Quezon City last June 2022.

In an episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" aired last February 10, the titular talk show host addressed the issue with Delas Alas who was that episode's guest.

Delas Alas assured Abunda that she was not uncomfortable to discuss being a persona non grata or "unwelcome persons," claiming that she did not know what the term meant until it was applied to her.

"Sa totoo lang, marami talaga akong hindi akalain ganoon pala 'yun kasi ginawa ko 'yun bilang artista," Delas Alas explained, adding that it was the director and his team who made the video script.

The comedienne said she asked some portions of the script to be edited because she felt Belmonte would indeed be offended.

“But since ‘yun na nga, na-offend siya, pasensiya na, Mayora, na ako pala ay nakasakit sa ‘yo," Delas Alas said straight to camera, ideally to direct it at Belmonte. "Pero artista lang ako, kumbaga kaya ginawa ko ‘yun kasi inutos lang sa ‘kin."

Delas Alas lightheartedly poked fun at Belmonte patching things up with Darryl ahead of her and joked again at the camera, "Mayora, alam mo dapat hindi ka na magtatampo sa akin kasi... parang nagtampo ka lang sa sarili mo."

The actress reiterated that she doesn't like to hurt people, but did a 180° when she said she didn't know Belmonte would be hurt by the video.

However, the actress and director were declared persona non grata in Quezon City not because of the Belmonte portrayal, but as according to the resolution by Councilor Ivy Lagman on the basis that the video defaced the official seal of the city.

The comedienne even gave out pieces of bread to the show's camera crew as she reiterated many times what she was speaking the truth and "walang kaplastikan."

RELATED: Ai-Ai Delas Alas, Darryl Yap declared persona non grata by Quezon City Council

___

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com.