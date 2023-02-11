Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to pro-baseball player Cole Tucker

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed that she and professional baseball player Cole Tucker are engaged.

Rumors of Cole popping the question during the latter part of 2022 circulated last week and was picked up by media outlets like TMZ and People.

Vanessa confirmed the engagement when she posted on her Instagram account a photo of her with the Colorado Rockies player as she showed off the diamond ring on her finger.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," Vanessa simply placed in the caption, accompanied by a white heart emoji.

Among those who congratulated the couple were actresses Lily Collins, Monique Coleman, Sarah Hyland, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev, Brittany Snow, Ashley Park, and Vanessa's sister Stella.

Vanessa had previously dated Oscar-nominated "Elvis" actor Austin Butler for over eight years but broke up in 2020; later in the year she was linked with Cole whom she had met over Zoom, as she had shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Since then Vanessa has been attending Cole's Major League Baseball games while Cole has frequented as Vanessa's plus-one to events and companion on social media posts.

She is best known for her role in the "High School Musical" franchise and will next be seen in the upcoming film "Downtown Owl" and a voice role in "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas."

