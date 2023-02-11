^

Entertainment

Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to pro-baseball player Cole Tucker

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 1:25pm
Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to pro-baseball player Cole Tucker
Hudgens in the 2020 film 'Bad Boys for Life'
Columbia Pictures / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed that she and professional baseball player Cole Tucker are engaged.

Rumors of Cole popping the question during the latter part of 2022 circulated last week and was picked up by media outlets like TMZ and People.

Vanessa confirmed the engagement when she posted on her Instagram account a photo of her with the Colorado Rockies player as she showed off the diamond ring on her finger.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," Vanessa simply placed in the caption, accompanied by a white heart emoji.

Among those who congratulated the couple were actresses Lily Collins, Monique Coleman, Sarah Hyland, Ashley Benson, Nina Dobrev, Brittany Snow, Ashley Park, and Vanessa's sister Stella.

Vanessa had previously dated Oscar-nominated "Elvis" actor Austin Butler for over eight years but broke up in 2020; later in the year she was linked with Cole whom she had met over Zoom, as she had shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Since then Vanessa has been attending Cole's Major League Baseball games while Cole has frequented as Vanessa's plus-one to events and companion on social media posts.

She is best known for her role in the "High School Musical" franchise and will next be seen in the upcoming film "Downtown Owl" and a voice role in "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas."

RELATED: Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens says 'High School Musical' won't die because of fans

VANESSA HUDGENS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
The ABS-CBN studio is starting to feel like TV5’s annex.
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Carla Abellana addressed questions regarding her past marriage with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez in the vlog of her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Designed to be a complement to adidas' Performance and Originals labels, the new line aims to "level up the wearer's everyday...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Know your worth': Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro give women their Valentine's messages

'Know your worth': Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro give women their Valentine's messages

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actresses Eugene Domingo, Carmi Martin and Agot Isidro — all part of the cast of "Ten Little Mistresses" —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

By Andrew Marszal | 3 hours ago
Fans insist Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack could have survived the icy Atlantic waters after the Titanic sank, if only he had shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
UK sale of Star Wars actor memorabilia dropped after widow's plea

UK sale of Star Wars actor memorabilia dropped after widow's plea

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
A British auction house dropped the sale of "Star Wars" memorabilia once owned by actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Make it so: Mouse named after Patrick Stewart is world's oldest

Make it so: Mouse named after Patrick Stewart is world's oldest

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
A mouse named after "Star Trek" actor Patrick Stewart is officially the world's oldest in captivity
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with