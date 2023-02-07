'Hindi nâ€™yo ko iniwan': Alex Gonzaga treats loyal subscribers

'Hindi n’yo ko iniwan': Alex Gonzaga treats loyal subscribers

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial YouTuber Alex Gonzaga surpised five of her fans to thank them for staying despite all the negative issues surrounding her.

In her YouTube channel, Alex said she picked five of her fans who just wanted to meet her personally.

“Thank you so much for subscribing, thank you so much for staying,” Alex said in the video.

“Thank you so much dahil hindi kayo sumuko, hindi n’yo ko iniwan sa ating pagsasama,” she added.

Alex visited their homes as she turned emotional to her fans who stayed by her side.

“Maraming, maraming salamat dahil alam ko nandiyan kayo at nagre-reply para lang pagaanin 'yung nararamdaman ko,” she said.

Last month, Alex trended on social media after she smeared her birthday cake's icing on a waiter's face during her birthday celebration.

Recently, veteran actress Dina Bonnevie revealed that it was Alex who she was pertaining to in a 2018 interview, but she stressed that she and Alex had already settled the issue 12 years ago.

