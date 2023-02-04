Jane de Leon recounts most dangerous stunts in Mars Raveloâ€™s Darna

Jane de Leon recounts most dangerous stunts in Mars Ravelo’s Darna

Jane de Leon shares the challenges of portraying the iconic superheroine Darna in Mars Ravelo’s Darna, which is now down to its last few episodes, during the finale mediacon for the series in Quezon City.

While grateful for essaying the role of the iconic superheroine Darna in Mars Ravelo’s Darna, Jane de Leon recounted the injuries she endured while filming the ABS-CBN series.

During the finale media conference last Monday at the ABS-CBN building, Jane shared the “accidents” she encountered while doing the action stunts for her role.

Jane had to wear 16 costumes on set. “It’ very hard especially because we also have beauty shots,” she said. “I also put on the harness. Ang madugo talaga kapag harness kasi iba’t ibang harness ang meron kami. Siguro dun talaga kami tumagal sa harness.”

The makeup and costume would usually take an hour to apply and put on. “I’m also not used to wearing a bikini and swimsuit. So grabe po talaga yung nilunok ko po para lang makapag-two piece,” she added.

One of the most recent challenging stunts for her was when she did a scene with Joshua Garcia (as Brian). She accidentally stepped on a nail, and got a knee injury to the point that she was brought to the Emergency Room (ER).

“In terms of stunts, ang dami po talaga eh,” shared Jane on challenging action scenes. “Na-ER na po ako. There was this scene with Josh na pagluhod ko sa kanya, I didn’t know na parang may pako na nakaangat. Tapos tumagos siya sa tuhod ko. So dugo siya ng dugo. It was very painful because it hit close to the bone. Good thing Sir Jeff (of the Emergency Medical Technicians) was there.”

She recalled trying to control her tears and be strong but it was so painful that she was rushed to the ER for an anti-tetanus shot.

Jane was also accidentally punched by Borgo’s (Richard Quan) double. “Grabe yung iyak ko dun,” she recalled. “That was the first time that I got punched in my entire life. Like here in the face. My face swelled at that time.”

She continued sharing her experiences where she accidentally tripped on set and they had to pack up. “Bago ako tanungin na, ‘Babaeng lumilipad, ano pong pangalan niyo?’ That was the scene na natapilok pa po ako nun. So two days na naman kaming pack up.”

Jane almost got her fingers injured, too. “Nasipa din po ‘to (pointing to her finger). Muntik na siyang ma-injured. But with my thumb, tuloy pa rin po kami. I just hide it (my thumb) while doing fight scenes.”

“Those were accidents eh,” she was quick to clarify. “We really can’t avoid them sometimes. But as much as possible, you know, you have to be very careful.”

She advised actors who aspired to be action stars to be cautious. “It’s very normal really to encounter accidents (on set). You always have to be ready and accept mo lang talaga kung ano yung trabaho pinapasok mo sa action.”

Until now, the pain on her knee is still there and she is still recovering. “It’s been like six months, I think, but it’s OK already. Before it was really painful and hard. Good thing I’m wearing pants now because I still have bruises on my legs. Mahirap but yun talaga yung buhay, actually.”

Nevertheless, for Jane, the most memorable part of portraying the character is the friendship she forged with the people whom she has worked with on this project, including her co-actors, directors and staff that also became part of her life.

“The friendship and of course, mga galos ko sa katawan ko. Sabi ko nga pumasok ako sa Darna na makinis yung balat ko. Lumabas ako na puro bugbog yung katawan ko,” she said of her character, adding that she also learned a lot from her “kuyas” on set and directors as well.

Meanwhile, on her Valentine’s Day plans, Jane said she will spend the day working. “But I hope that after this year or next year, bawi na lang ako. Pero work pa rin.”

Although she admitted that she is “not in love” at the moment, she is open to entertain suitors. “I mean why not, di ba? Pampakilig din naman yun and I’m open but I think they need to accept my situation right now that I need to focus on myself. Ganyan. If they really wanna pursue me why not. But yeah I’m open (to entering into a relationship).”

One of the qualities that she is looking for in a guy is “God-fearing,” she told The STAR.

She also believed that love can change and transform people and her relationship deal breaker is cheating. “I’ve experienced it for many, many times talaga so ang pagche-cheat (is a no-no).”

The Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino is her showbiz crush and she hopes that she will get to work with him soon.

(Darna airs weeknights at 8 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, and TV5. The ABS-CBN series produced by JRB Creative Production is also on iWantTFC and TFC.)