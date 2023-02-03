^

Isko Moreno's son Joaquin Domagoso wins acting award for 'That Boy in the Dark'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 6:24pm
Joaquin Domagoso in an Instagram post on February 2022.
Joaquin Domagoso via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Joaquin Domagoso, son of actor and former Manila mayor Isko Moreno, was awarded the Best Youth Actor Award at the 2023 New York Independent Cinema Awards for his role in the film "That Boy in the Dark."

At the same awards show, talent manager Wowie Roxas — who actually discovered Moreno as a teenager — was awarded Best Producer for his work on the film.

"That Boy in the Dark," directed by Adolfo Alix Jr., follows Domagoso's Knight, who has a condition and experiences mysterious paranormal events when he goes to live with his grandfather.

Domagoso's win adds to the Best Actor trophies he won at the Boden International Film Festival in Sweden, the 2022 Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela, and the 16th Toronto Film and Script Awards.

Domagoso has been recognized as the "Iconic Young Actor Ace of the Year" and "Promising Young Actor of the Year" by the Global Iconic Aces Awards 2022 and the 2022 Philippine Faces of Success, respectively.

According to their website, the New York Independent Cinema Awards, whose jury consists of global award-winning filmmakers, distributors, actors and artists, was founded by New York Arts & Cinema Magazine.

It is an "online international festival and a creative event dedicated to the language of cinema, independent filmmaking and all the artists involved in film and script projects."

The top prizes of this year's New York Independent Cinema Awards went to "Keinen Schritt zurück!" for Best International Feature and "The Baja Bug Movie" for Best Independent Film.

RELATED: 'Lolo na po si Mayor Isko': Cristy Fermin says Joaquin Domagoso now a father

