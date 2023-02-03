Christian Bautista looks back on â€˜life-changing momentsâ€™ in thanksgiving show

Christian Bautista looks back on ‘life-changing moments’ in thanksgiving show

After a jampacked 20th anniversary concert, Christian is looking forward to his 30th year in the industry.

Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista marked his two decades in the music and entertainment business with a thanksgiving concert, The Way You Look at Me, taken from his hit debut single.

Christian, who conquered not just the Philippine market but parts of Southeast Asia, too, made sure he prepared something big for his throng of followers.

A runner-up in ABS-CBN’s talent competition, Star in a Million, Christian made a name for himself in the cutthroat world of entertainment not just as a successful singer. He ventured into acting, too, and was seen on TV and in films.

That weekend, Christian celebrated every important milestone he accomplished in his career — briefly onstage, though. Clad in a gold jacket, he instantly serenaded the full-house crowd with a familiar opening tune, Say That You Love Me, a Martin Nievera original that Christian reimagined. From that time, his distinct voice clearly reverberated onstage with every ballad he rendered.

Thankfully, there was no front act and the concert started with the only artist who mattered that night. Unlike most concert artists who repeatedly leave the stage to a guest performer, The Way You Look at Me had Christian onstage the entire two-hour concert.

He simply made a super quick outfit change once as the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) played familiar strains of music from The West Side Story — apparently for the second half of the concert.

Christian regaled the audience with original pieces like Invincible and Since I Found You, taken from his sophomore album, Completely.

He had a stellar line-up of guests, but everyone was introduced to share the stage in a duet with Christian. Not one was given a spot number, thankfully. The idea was brilliant and not time-consuming. That was why the show ran for a good two hours only. No one looked bored or sleepy.

He paid a tribute to Jose Mari Chan, starting with the massive hit, Please Be Careful With My Heart, a duet with Aicelle Santos.

With the vocal quartet, The CompanY (Moy Ortiz, Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado and OJ Mariano), Christian rendered Afraid for Love (To Fade). He made sure he acknowledged his vocal coach and first musical teacher, Sweet Plantado.

Three more artists shared the stage with Christian. Julie Anne San Jose beautifully did the haunting Pag-ibig na Kaya, originally a duet of Christian and Rachelle Ann Go.

Amusingly, Christian had the chance to flex his terpsichorean skills with Sam Concepcion, charming in his royal blue kilt, as they carried out the upbeat track, Kapit.

Christian and Morissette rendered of Color Everywhere.

Erik Santos joining Christian onstage made the audience reminisce how the two, now A-list artists, started together in showbiz at the same time.

“Kahit natalo niya ako sa contest, magka-ibigan pa rin kami hanggang ngayon,” Christian told the audience before he introduced Erik. As contemporaries, they have apparently remained good friends through the years. Together, they rendered Everything You Do, a popular track from Christian’s Completely album.

It was not only in the Philippines where Christian became known. Indonesia also became a solid turf for him since his hits soared on the airlanes in that country, where he gained a steady following.

“Indonesia changed my life,” Christian honestly told his audience.

Special guests include Christian’s fellow Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose.

From his Indonesian film debut, A Special Symphony (2011), Christian dished out the theme, I’m Already King.

Since he did theater musicals, Bautista made sure some of the memorable tunes —Maria, Tonight, You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling — made it to his repertoire.

He crooned The Eraserheads’ Ligaya, as a love song and honored his wife, Kat Ramnani, his “cheerleader and rock.”

The jampacked Samsung Performing Arts Theater heard new versions of Christian’s Hands To Heaven and Josh Groban’s You Raised Me Up. Christian proudly reminded his audience that at one time, he memorably got to share the stage with the international artist.

Christian made sure The Way You Look at Me had every important accoutrement of a major concert. Why not, when he was marking his enviable two decades. No less than the Manila Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Jeffrey Solares backed him up.

Musical director was Myke Salomon, while concert director was Paolo Valenciano. The script was written by Luna Inocian.

The Way You Look at Me was an apt and endearing title for Christian’s 20th anniversary thanksgiving concert. “The song is really a life-changer,” admitted Christian, “I’m just so happy that a lot of people connected to it at that time it was released (two decades ago).”

With former singing contest rival and now good friend Erik Santos.

Not only did The Way You Look at Me make it to the Top 10 lists in the music video channels and the radio stations locally. The song also crossed musical borders in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

It was also his closing song in his concert. However, when the crowd clamored for more, Christian wrapped up the show with the upbeat single, Tuloy Ka Lang, which he recorded in 2021.

The crowd rewarded Christian not only with a rousing applause, but also a well-deserved standing ovation after his last song and the artist was visibly touched. He is looking forward to his 30th year in the entertainment business.