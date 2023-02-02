^

Fil-Am Dave Bautista wants to do a rom-com, but is worried he's too 'unattractive'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 3:32pm
Fil-Am Dave Bautista wants to do a rom-com, but is worried he's too 'unattractive'
Dave Bautista arrives for the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "Knock at the Cabin" at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista hopes to star in a romantic-comedy one day, but is concerned he may not be attractive enough to be considered for such movies.

At the premiere of his newest movie "Knock at the Cabin" in New York City, Bautista told Page Six of his rom-com aspirations.

"I know I'm not your typical rom-com lead... I'm a little rough around the edges," said Bautista. "But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, 'Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?'"

Despite never receiving an offer to do a rom-com, the former wrestler still has high hopes and will keep searching for an opportunity.

RELATED: Fil-Am Dave Bautista bares unfulfilled plan to play Bane in DC Universe

Bautista is best known for his role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but has also appeared in different genres such as sci-fi ("Blade Runner 2049," "Dune"), zombie ("Army of the Dead"), mystery ("Glass Onion"), buddy cop ("Stuber"), and even a James Bond film ("Spectre").

The actor will reprise Drax for the last time in the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and in a visit to the "The Tonight Show" said he wouldn't sign up for another go at the character just to get a paycheck."

"It's time, it's the perfect exit. We all have these perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending I constantly related to like the way I ended my wrestling career, I would never go back and tarnish that," Bautista told the show's host Jimmy Fallon.

After "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Bautista will next be seen in the second part of "Dune."

RELATED: WATCH: Dave Bautista shows his Filipino pride through tattoos, reveals covering one due to a 'former anti-gay friend'

