^

Entertainment

Dolly de Leon reacts to Hollywood director Edgar Wright's tweet to still vote for her for Oscars 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 12:07pm
Dolly de Leon reacts to Hollywood director Edgar Wright's tweet to still vote for her for Oscars 2023
Dolly de Leon on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet
Getty Images via AFP / Jon Kopaloff, Amy Sussman

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon already has a prepared wish list of directors she wants to work with in the future.

De Leon stars in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness," which is nominated for three Oscars at the 2023 Academy Awards — Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

During a conversation at the University of the Philippines - Diliman's University Hotel yesterday, De Leon named several filmmakers she hopes to collaborate with someday.

"Si Yorgos Lanthimos gusto ko talaga makatrabaho, si Christopher Nolan gusto ko makatrabaho, si Sean Baker, si Cooper Raiff... marami!" De Leon shared.

Nolan is best known for his blockbusters "Inception," "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," and his trilogy of "Batman" films, while the Greek Lanthimos has been nominated at the Oscars for his films "The Favourite" and "The Lobster," with "The Killing of Sacred Deer" and "Dogtooth" also among his known works.

Baker is the creative mind behind independent films such as "The Florida Project," "Red Rocket," and "Tangerine," while the 25-year-old Raiff broke through with his films "Shithouse" and more recently, "Cha Cha Real Smooth."

Another director that De Leon acknowledged was Edgar Wright, best known for his films "Shaun of the Dead," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Baby Driver," and "Hot Fuzz."

Wright, a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) which oversees the Oscars, said on Twitter that he would still write De Leon's name in his Oscars ballot even after the actress wasn't nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

"Edgar Wright! Sir Edgar!" De Leon exclaimed with a salute to the director. "Noted po 'yung tweet niyo, isulat niyo na 'yan!"

Philstar.com also asked if De Leon would accept an invitation by AMPAS to join their organization and become a voting member as well.

"Why not? Of course yeah sure, we'll see... I think it would be nice if I have the power to vote," De Leon replied.

In a few days, De Leon will fly to London to attend the 2023 BAFTAs where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, but is also hoping to be part of the "Triangle of Sadness" contingent that will attend the 2023 Academy Awards.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon gets historic BAFTA nomination for 'Triangle of Sadness' portrayal

ACADEMY AWARDS

CHRISTOPHER NOLAN

DOLLY DE LEON

EDGAR WRIGHT

OSCARS

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS

YORGOS LANTHIMOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an investment mess involving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista admits pressure to have a baby, being a wife to Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista admits pressure to have a baby, being a wife to Chiz Escudero

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista has disclosed further about the pressure she's been receiving from others to fit the standard...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Boxer and former Senator Manny Pacquiao debunked breakup rumors with wife Jinkee Pacquiao by posting on social media a video...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has been receiving recognition left and right for her portrayal in the Oscar-nominated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador shares her dual role of Regina and Valentina in the superhero series "Darna" has made her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
Pop megastar Beyonce announced plans to tour Europe and North America later this year, following the release of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with