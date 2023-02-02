Dolly de Leon reacts to Hollywood director Edgar Wright's tweet to still vote for her for Oscars 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon already has a prepared wish list of directors she wants to work with in the future.

De Leon stars in the 2022 Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness," which is nominated for three Oscars at the 2023 Academy Awards — Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

During a conversation at the University of the Philippines - Diliman's University Hotel yesterday, De Leon named several filmmakers she hopes to collaborate with someday.

"Si Yorgos Lanthimos gusto ko talaga makatrabaho, si Christopher Nolan gusto ko makatrabaho, si Sean Baker, si Cooper Raiff... marami!" De Leon shared.

Some of the directors Dolly de Leon hopes to work with someday are Christopher Nolan, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sean Baker, and Edgar Wright (@edgarwright) — the latter saying on Twitter he would still vote for Dolly at the Oscars. | via @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/jcqIMhjVKm — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) February 1, 2023

Nolan is best known for his blockbusters "Inception," "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," and his trilogy of "Batman" films, while the Greek Lanthimos has been nominated at the Oscars for his films "The Favourite" and "The Lobster," with "The Killing of Sacred Deer" and "Dogtooth" also among his known works.

Baker is the creative mind behind independent films such as "The Florida Project," "Red Rocket," and "Tangerine," while the 25-year-old Raiff broke through with his films "Shithouse" and more recently, "Cha Cha Real Smooth."

Another director that De Leon acknowledged was Edgar Wright, best known for his films "Shaun of the Dead," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," "Baby Driver," and "Hot Fuzz."

Wright, a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) which oversees the Oscars, said on Twitter that he would still write De Leon's name in his Oscars ballot even after the actress wasn't nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Dolly de Leon also said she would accept an invitation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should the organization extend one to her after the awards season finishes. | via @kjpurneIIpic.twitter.com/58tWlTEF3g — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) February 1, 2023

"Edgar Wright! Sir Edgar!" De Leon exclaimed with a salute to the director. "Noted po 'yung tweet niyo, isulat niyo na 'yan!"

Philstar.com also asked if De Leon would accept an invitation by AMPAS to join their organization and become a voting member as well.

"Why not? Of course yeah sure, we'll see... I think it would be nice if I have the power to vote," De Leon replied.

In a few days, De Leon will fly to London to attend the 2023 BAFTAs where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, but is also hoping to be part of the "Triangle of Sadness" contingent that will attend the 2023 Academy Awards.

