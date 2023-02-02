'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador shared her dual role of Regina and Valentina in the superhero series "Darna" has made her grow as a thespian, this as the show enters its final two weeks.

In a media conference held at ABS-CBN last January 30, Janella said her portrayal of the "Darna" character is one she is immensely proud of.

"I really fell in love with the character, I love Regina, I think she's one of the best characters I will ever portray in my life," said Janella.

The actress expounded on the experience as she said she'll never forget the process of getting into the character, "Unang basa ko pa lang sa script, what she stands for, I just knew I had to do it."

"I think this role really made me grow as an actress... I don't think so, I know it," Janella continued. "It gave me the confidence that I'm really for this industry, I usually doubted myself; this character gave me so much to learn from myself."

If there was anything that Janella would take from Regina in her future projects, it's her confidence to stand for what she feels is right and fight for it, noting that Regina is a victim and not actually a bad person.

"Na-inspire ako kay Regina, I really look up to her and I want to be like her. I really want to fight for what is right. I want to be able to have a voice, and be a voice of a generation," Janella said.

Janella has also been receiving widespread praise not just for her portrayal of Regina but also balancing it with her other role, the iconic "Darna" villain Valentina.

As such, Philstar.com asked the actress of the public admiration she's been getting and her advice for aspiring actors who want to follow in her footsteps.

"It would be an honor if people look up to me because of how I portrayed my character, really, because I worked hard on it din [and] I really appreciate it," Janella said. "Siguro I want people to know lang that those who want to act, you can portray any role you want as long as you're really into it and you put in the work."

After "Darna" finishes its run, it will be replaced on its timeslot by new show "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" starring Coco Martin.

RELATED: WATCH: Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador open to reprising 'Darna' roles in the future