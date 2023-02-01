^

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 1:09pm
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos
John Lloyd Cruz, Isabel Santos (both in white caps), and Elias (right)
MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as with Elias, his son with his ex Ellen Adarna.

Isabel posted on her Instagram account a series of videos of her, John Lloyd, and Elias going on a camping trip.

"Camping yarn" Isabel wrote in a caption accompanied by a zombie emoji. Comments on Isabel's post have been limited.

One video sees John Lloyd watching Elias as the the child walked down with a pair of sticks, while another photo has Elias with a much bigger stick in front of what appears to be preparations for a campire.

Other images are of Elias playing in a river; John Lloyd and Elias walking into a forest; John Lloyd and Isabel both wearing white caps; and their companions about to cook meat and corn.

Rumors about John Lloyd and Isabel's relationship have been spreading for months but the two have yet to officially confirm it.

Last November, Isabel accompanied John Lloyd to the 15th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, where Lav Diaz's "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon" starring the actor was competing, wearing a dress made from leftover materials.

A month before the awards ceremony, Isabel posted a wacky photo of John Lloyd on her Instagram which she then dubbed as her favorite picture because of "the composition, the view, the lighting! And the subject.... 5 stars! 10 yums!"

RELATED: Isabel Santos hits red carpet with John Lloyd Cruz in dress made from leftover materials

