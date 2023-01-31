How Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist stars take care of their mental health

The period medical K-drama Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist stars Kim Min-jae as the titular character Poong, a genius royal physician, and Kim Hyang-gi as the young widow-turned-physician Seo Eun-woo.

The South Korean series Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, found success on its first season as a “healing and heartwarming” period medical drama about how a man bounces back from an epic fall from grace.

Yoo Se-poong (played by Kim Min-jae) is a genius royal physician, who got dragged into a conspiracy and subsequently expelled from the palace. Due to trauma, he lost the ability to practice acupuncture.

However, Poong would find new purpose as a doctor treating both patients’ physical and mental pains in the village of Gyesu, where he’d cross paths with the young widow Seo Eun-woo (Kim Hyang-gi). The two would become a “tag team” as Poong passed on his knowledge and skills to the very eager Eun-woo.

In the ongoing Season 2, Poong continues to treat mysterious ailments of patients from all walks of life, but moves his practice from the countryside back to the royal palace. Eun-woo’s confidence and skills as a physician, on the other hand, improve further.

The latest season also explores Poong and Eun-woo’s romance. In an exclusive e-mail interview with The Philippine STAR, Min-jae wrote, “Please look forward to Se-poong’s jealousy.”

Hyang-gi, on the other hand, said, “There are a lot of scenes that will leave viewers’ hearts fluttering. Se-poong has become honest in expressing his feelings. The part where he overcomes new incidents and conflicts in a love triangle will be an interesting attraction this season.”

When asked about the chemistry between the stars in the series and how they were able to build rapport with each other, Hwang-gi said, “During the filming period, we were actually busy and didn’t have a lot of time to hang out together after the shoot, but I think we got closer after spending a lot of time together on set.”

Before Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, international fans know Hwang-gi as a child actress, who won her first acting award at the age of 12 for the drama The Queen’s Classroom. She has earned more notice overseas by playing Eun-woo in Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist.

Asked how her latest character has influenced her as a person and as an actress, the 22-year-old admitted, “Actually, I’m not sure either. I’m still learning. I always bear the thought that I will learn something from each work, so when I think about it that way, I really feel like that’s what happens.

“I feel like I’ve gained the confidence to face reality head-on by taking on the role of Seo Eun-woo. I’m more determined now to leave the fans with an impression of me as a fully grown adult actor rather than a child actor,” she added.

Given his track record of playing medical practitioners on screen, Min-jae, who also starred in Dr. Romantic and Dr. Romantic 2, shared why he’s drawn to such characters.

“I like to play characters who are committed to saving people, have strong moral values and gives a positive impact. As I read the script for Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, Poong’s journey struck a chord. I wondered ‘Were there psychiatrists in the Joseon Dynasty?’ and I was drawn to his journey,” he told The STAR.

The 26-year-old is also one of lucky actors who had dramas that got expanded into more seasons.

“When participating in a drama, I always think that the most important thing is whether the work is fun enough to make my heart race, whether I truly want to play that character, and if I agree with the message the drama is conveying,” he said on what makes him accept a project.

Meanwhile, an overarching theme of the series is mental health. Min-jae and Hwang-gi’s characters treat not only the physically ailing but also the heartbroken.

The STAR asked the two stars how they also take care of their mental wellbeing. They also offered some advice to audiences going through challenges in life.

“It’s not your fault. Find a way to be happy at all costs,” Min-jae said in his message to fans.

For the actor, his craft gives him great joy, as well as the simple pleasures in life. “I think I’ve become good at self-healing. I’ve had a lot of experience that helped. Besides acting, I also try to have many hobbies so that I can feel a lot of happiness. These days, I go for a lot of walks,” he said.

As for Hyang-gi, she said, “It’s so important to create a hobby that interests you and create your own achievements, but there may be moments when it’s hard to even do that.

“If so, you don’t really have to accomplish anything. Just get up and bask in the sun, take five deep breaths, look at adorable things and take nutritional supplements.”

(Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2 airs every Thursday and Friday at 9:15 p.m. on tvN Asia via Cignal [DTH] Channel 160 and Smart GigaPlay app.)