Will 'Batang Quiapo' air longer than 'Ang Probinsyano'? Coco Martin answers

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 5:31pm
Will 'Batang Quiapo' air longer than 'Ang Probinsyano'? Coco Martin answers
Coco Martin with the "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" staff.
MANILA, Philippines — Now that "Darna" is down to its last two weeks and Coco Martin is set to make a TV comeback via another Fernando Poe Jr. classic "Batang Quiapo," will the upcoming TV adaptation match or even surpass the seven-year run of "Ang Probinsyano"?

Lead star Coco said he leaves it to the audience if they want his new show to air longer. 

"Honestly, 'di ko po masasabi ko kung hahaba siya kung tatagal siya na kasing tagal ng 'Ang Probinsyano.' Tanging mga tao lang po ang makakapagsabi noon kasi sa 'Ang Probinsyano' po, sa experience ko, hindi po namin talaga siya plano na humaba,” the actor said at the recent presscon of one of his brand endorsements, RiteMed.

He shared that more than the consistent good ratings of "Ang Probinsyano," the show's popularity was due to the inspiration it gave to the viewing public. He cited it as one of the reasons why it was extended several times. 

“Kung 'di po, siguro dahil napansin po namin na may iba pa po kaming naibibigay sa mga tao. Kasi nga po sabi namin, nakakapag-inspire ka sa mga Pilipinong minsan nawawalan na ng pag-asa. Nakakapagbigay ka ng ngiti sa mga taong naiinip na at wala ng magawa,” Coco said. 

Apart from the inspiration, the show was also known for reintroducing seasoned actors who have not been active on TV or films. Its long list included Anna Roces, Cogie Domingo, Kathleen Hermosa and Daniel Fernando. 

Coco also revealed that he had gotten to a point where he was tired because of his daily grind. They were shooting for airing, meaning, they were filming scenes that were to be aired on the same day. 

“Kahit pagod na pagod ka, kapag nakikita mong masaya at nag-eenjoy lahat ng tao, ‘yun ‘yung nakakapawi ng lahat ng hirap. Kaya kung ano man po ‘yung... sana, sana kung ano po ‘yung pagmamahal at pagtangkilik ng mga manonood, ng mga Pilipino sa 'Ang Probinsyano,' sana gan'on din po sa 'Batang Quiapo,'” Coco ended. — Video from RAWR Nation YouTube channel

