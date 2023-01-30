'It's best to part ways': Lovi Poe as the husband beater in internationally-acclaimed film 'Latay'

MANILA, Philippines — She hasn’t experienced domestic violence, but actress Lovi Poe knows where it is coming from.

“You only hurt the ones you love because you know they’re always there,” she said at the recent media conference of "Latay," to be shown February 8 in cinemas nationwide.

But Lovi doesn’t condone domestic violence. This is precisely why playing Lori, a husband beater in Latay, was extra difficult for her. Lovi would rather get hurt than injure anyone, physically, verbally and emotionally. She shuns any form of argument.

That’s why she relied a lot on director Ralston Jover, who guided her in the explosive scenes with Allen Dizon, who plays Olan, the battered husband.

Had she been in her character’s shoes, Lovi would rather bid her husband goodbye rather than stay on and hurt him.

“If you don’t love your husband, respect him,” Lovi declared.

When love is gone, she thinks it’s time to let go. Lovi is the first one who will urge her fellow ladies to stop hurting their husband or partner.

She believes some people are not meant for each other, “so it’s best to part ways.”

Allen agrees. “Better split up than continue fighting. I can’t imagine hurting my wife or partner. It’s hard to fight women because they’re helpless. Best to talk about it when both of you have calmed down. That’s better than physical violence,” he said.

Allen believes that respect and love start to fade once you hurt the other person. So the few who still love his/her partner even if they get hurt – physically and emotionally – are a keeper.

"Latay" puts the spotlight on domestic violence, and explains what in the characters – their family, their psyche, etc. – drive them to suffer so.

The film, produced by BG Productions International, won the Gold Award at the Wallachi International Film Festival in Romania. It won writer-director Ralston Jover the Best Screenplay award at the Queens World Film Festival in New York. Other awards are:

Best Director, Foreign Language Feature Fusion International Film Festival in Poland,

Silver Remi for Best Mature/Adult theme feature at the WorldFest in Houston,

Awards of Excellence in Direction for Jover, and Award of Excellence in Acting for Allen Dizon at the 7th Art Independent Film Festival in India,

Best Global Feature Film at the 10th International Film Festival in Manhattan;

Best Actress for Lovi, Best Actor for Allen and Best Production Design at the 19th Gawad Tanglaw Awards,

and Best Actor for Allen at the 69th FAMAS awards.

RELATED: Coco Martin, Lovi Poe to star in FPJ's 'Batang Quiapo'