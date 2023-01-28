'Hindi kita papahiran ng cake': Dina Bonnevie celebrates birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned actress Dina Bonnevie celebrated her 61st birthday yesterday with an intimate birthday bash.

"Hindi kita papahiran ng cake. Magpapasalamat ako sa'yo," said Dina to the waiter who was holding her fruit-topped birthday cake.

Wearing a matching pastel, floral long-sleeved top and pants, the seasoned actress interacted with her guests, the chefs and waitstaff at the event venue.

"Cakes are to be eaten, and not to be pasted on other people's faces," she added.

Seen celebrating with her are her son, Oyo Boy Sotto, with his wife, Kristine Hermosa, and her son-in-law, former cager Marc Pingris, who is the husband of her daughter Danica.

LET’S STAN QUEEN DINA BONNEVIE ???? pic.twitter.com/nQ7YaYNZzo — ALTStarMagic ???? (@AltStarMagic) January 28, 2023

Dina's old video, in which she spoke up about her encounter with a young actor with whom she worked on a television show more than a decade ago, recently went viral again. Without naming names, she said she "gave her hell" after she got fed up with the said actress' tardiness and work ethic.

Social media users were quick to draw the conclusion that she was referring to Alex Gonzaga, with whom she worked in the 2011 TV show "P.S. I Love You." The movie was a sequel to the 1981 film starring Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, who also starred in the TV sequel.

Alex, meanwhile, talked about her experience working with an "old actor" who she said caused her trauma in her December vlog.

