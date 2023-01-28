^

Entertainment

'Hindi kita papahiran ng cake': Dina Bonnevie celebrates birthday 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 11:11am
'Hindi kita papahiran ng cake': Dina Bonnevie celebrates birthdayÂ 
Seasoned actress Dina Bonnevie
Instagram / dinabonnevie

MANILA, Philippines — Seasoned actress Dina Bonnevie celebrated her 61st birthday yesterday with an intimate birthday bash. 

"Hindi kita papahiran ng cake. Magpapasalamat ako sa'yo," said Dina to the waiter who was holding her fruit-topped birthday cake. 

Wearing a matching pastel, floral long-sleeved top and pants, the seasoned actress interacted with her guests, the chefs and waitstaff at the event venue. 

"Cakes are to be eaten, and not to be pasted on other people's faces," she added.

Seen celebrating with her are her son, Oyo Boy Sotto, with his wife, Kristine Hermosa, and her son-in-law, former cager Marc Pingris, who is the husband of her daughter Danica.  

Dina's old video, in which she spoke up about her encounter with a young actor with whom she worked on a television show more than a decade ago, recently went viral again. Without naming names, she said she "gave her hell" after she got fed up with the said actress' tardiness and work ethic. 

Social media users were quick to draw the conclusion that she was referring to Alex Gonzaga, with whom she worked in the 2011 TV show "P.S. I Love You." The movie was a sequel to the 1981 film starring Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, who also starred in the TV sequel. 

Alex, meanwhile, talked about her experience working with an "old actor" who she said caused her trauma in her December vlog.

RELATED: WATCH: Alex Gonzaga allegedly loses projects following cake-smearing issue

ALEX GONZAGA

DINA BONNEVIE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
With the dwindling number of remaining titles carried by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. this pageant season, aficionados...
Entertainment
fbtw
'You don&rsquo;t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

'You don’t need a man to survive': Sharon Cuneta tells KC Concepcion, but fuels rumors KC is dating Filipino-Swiss

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta wished KC to find her true love. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he tried to "cure" his gender orientation by having girlfriends in his younger y...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Miss Universe R&rsquo;Bonney Gabriel is excited to return to Manila

Fil-Am Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel is excited to return to Manila

By MJ Marfori | 12 hours ago
Almost three weeks since the crowning moment, pageant fans are still rabid in the comments section of our beauty queens.
Entertainment
fbtw

Coco Martin evades politics  

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
Coco Martin has helped a lot of his fellow artists get back on track and resurrect their acting careers through his former primetime series, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Academy launches probe after indie film's surprise Oscars nod

Academy launches probe after indie film's surprise Oscars nod

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
Campaigns are often organized by professional companies and generally don't come cheap, so are usually the preserve of large...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood has become 'completely dysfunctional': Shyamalan

Hollywood has become 'completely dysfunctional': Shyamalan

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
From "The Sixth Sense" to "Old", director M. Night Shyamalan has had a unique string of hits, but these days he works outside...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rez Cortez reveals disgust over sex scenes in 'Mang Kanor'

Rez Cortez reveals disgust over sex scenes in 'Mang Kanor'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Veteran actor Rez Cortez gets top billing in his latest movie, "Mang Kanor," and admitted that he is not a fan of his ch...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino fan saves P50,000 with K-pop bias challenge

Filipino fan saves P50,000 with K-pop bias challenge

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
A Filipino fan managed to save up to more than P50,000 just by dropping P100 and P50 every time his favorite K-pop stars a.k.a...
Entertainment
fbtw

Christian Bautista marks 20 years of music

By Rossane Ramos | 12 hours ago
After two decades in the industry, Christian Bautista deserves a celebration as big as this! He is marking 20 years of music with a very special anniversary concert, The Way You Look at Me, tonight.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with