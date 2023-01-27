^

Carousel Productions calls for new Miss Earth 2023 warriors

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 11:43am
Carousel Productions calls for new Miss Earth 2023 warriors
Mina Sue Choi of Korea (second from left) was crowned Miss Earth 2022; Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp (right) made it to the semifinal round and was hailed as Best in Fauna Outfit from Asia and Oceania.
MANILA, Philippines — It's that time of year again when national pageant organizations call for aspirants to their respective competitions. And the Miss Philippines Earth quest, through Carousel Productions, calls for earthlings to continue their mission of making a much greener Mother Earth.

In its video teaser on YouTube, it invited potential candidates by saying, "It's your time to represent the Philippines in the international finals of Miss Earth!"

Year in and year out, the Miss Philippines Earth search has been consistent in gathering a sizable number of entrants, while the Miss Earth quest has also remained consistent in attracting a large number of Earth warriors from all around the globe - cementing its status as one of the world's top four pageants.

"When other pageants are suddenly making their sashes eco-friendly, I think that's good. That's a good influence that people are following the footsteps of what Miss Earth is rooting for, or pushing for. I think that's amazing and more pageants should be like that," enthused reigning Miss Earth Mina Sue Choi.

Mina Sue will crown her successor when the Miss Earth pageant unfolds later this year in Vietnam. This early, the Miss Earth pageant has been touted as the only relevant platform that will withstand the call of the times in the years to come.

