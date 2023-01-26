'Sanggre vibes': Iza Calzado stunning in maternity shoot

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado looks stunning in her maternity photo shoot posted on social media.

In her Instagram account, Iza posted photos of the maternity shoot wherein she wore a mermaid-like costume under the sea.

"She’s giving Sanggre vibes," Iza captioned the post.

In another post, Iza said she and husband Ben Wintle will take a break from social media to prepare for her delivery.

"We humbly ask for love and prayers as we enter this new chapter of our lives. Will be taking a short social media break as I go through matrescence and experience its joys and challenges," she wrote.

"We are so excited to meet you and hug you, little one! You are so loved!" she added.

'K-Love' series

Iza is part of Viu's series "K-Love." The series follows five urbanites traversing their own paths, as they pursue their own K-drama-inspired happy endings.

Here are some iconic "K-Love" moments that live inside viewers’ minds rent-free.

Judy, 19: 'When David asked Shiela to 'prove' her love after apologizing for forgetting their anniversary at the Tatler Ball!'

What is Shiela’s proven and tested way of making it up to her “fit, hot, and most perfect husband” after forgetting their anniversary? You go down in front of him… to fix your shoe straps. Shiela definitely trolled us in this scene, got us shooketh and doubled over in laughter for thinking that she’s gonna do it. Equally adorable David forgives her instantly and brushes off the issue, showing how secure his love is. This is why we’re forever shipping this wholesome couple – no toxicity, just fun vibes!

Paola, 24: 'Whenever the women of K-Love show that giving it your all always pays off. Fighting!'

Who else rooted for Tish when she rose from the ashes and tried to woo the client again even after an epic rejection? She's proven the girl boss that she is by not giving up and working smart. Wearing her confidence and a killer OOTD, she’s done one of the most iconic power moves we’ve ever seen: winning the client over with an whatever it takes kind of attitude. Don't we all need to have this energy if we want to chase after something we really want?

Tiara, 35: 'Val’s Slay-counters with Bim-bim Velez. I’m always on the lookout for that!'

All of Bim-bim’s efforts to cancel Val is so nakakagigil. The audacity of that witch! From the moment he called Val “hija” and treated her as a nobody, we knew the war has just started. Good thing, our girl knows how to play the game and shows that she’s not the kind of girl to be stepped on. She’s worked hard enough to not deserve that treatment from some bully like Bim-bim, or anyone else. We can’t wait for more face-offs where Val wins because after all, Fran is right… That guy is like Voldemort, he’s everywhere!

Ynah, 27: 'When Jay saw Tish and Pedro kissing.'

For Tish-ay shippers out there, that ending scene in ep 10 is definitely ouch-worthy. Seeing the one you love kissing someone else right when you’ve mustered enough strength to confess your feelings? There’s nothing more heartbreaking than that. We felt Jay’s pain through our screens. Maybe it’s his fault for not saying it sooner, maybe Tish is just looking too far for love… or maybe fate has something better in store for these two…we’ll find out in the next episodes.

RELATED: 'Stunning and heartfelt': Iza Calzado, Ben Wintle hold baby shower