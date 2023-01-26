^

Dani Barretto regrets posting Alex Gonzaga's cake-smearing video

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 1:04pm
Content creator Dani Barretto
Dani Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Influencer Dani Barretto has already apologized to Alex Gonzaga after she posted in her Instagram story the controversial video showing the cake-smearing incident with a waiter. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Dani said she regretted that she posted it online. 

"Of course, I do have regrets kasi nakasakit ako ng tao. Siyempre, wala sa intensyon kong makasakit lalo na on her birthday," she said. 

"Siguro, iyon 'yung pinakamabigat para sa akin, na nakasimula ako ng isang bagay na hindi ko naman ginusto. Kasi very important sa pamilya namin 'yung mga Gonzaga. They're very loving to our family. Alex is a very good friend of my sister. So, talagang mahal na mahal ng pamilya namin ang mga Gonzaga and vice versa," she added. 

Dani said she quickly reached out and apologized to Alex after the video trended on social media. Alex received heavy criticisms from netizens for the incident. 

"Alam naman iyon ni Alex, kasi sa kaniya talaga ako unang nag-reach out. Wala akong ibang kinausap, wala akong ibang ginawa. I reached out to her first and apologized to her first," she said.

"Kaya hindi ako nagsasalita, kasi ayoko na talaga siyang palakihin. Move on narin tayo sa isyu na 'to," she added. 

She also said that all is well between her and Alex. 

"Okay kami ni Alex. Wala kaming ill feelings towards each other," she said. 

