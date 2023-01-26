'I was an assh*le': Alden Richards finally reveals what went wrong with Julie Anne San Jose romance

Julie Anne San Jose (left) in a promo photo for her single "Free;" Alden Richards in a promo photo for his virtual concert "Alden's Reality."

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards finally revealed the reason why his relationship with Julie Anne San Jose didn't push through.

"For some reason, because of work," Alden answered Boy Abunda's question in Boy's GMA-7 show "Fast Talk."

He admitted that it's his fault why the relationship didn't work.

“I decided to mag-focus na lang po talaga sa work. 'Yun po 'yung inihingi ko ng sorry sa kanya," Alden said.

"It’s a long time… a long time of… parang naiwan ko po siya and I’m sure, if she’s watching right now…"

“Sasabihin ko na po… I never told anyone this. 'Yung part po kasi kay Julie Anne, 'yun po 'yung parang mabigat. When we were doing 'Sunday Pinasaya,' the time that we separated, ang tagal po naming hindi nag-usap. Seven years almost, ganoon po katagal," he added.

Alden said he wanted to be friends with Julie Anne when the right time comes.

“Naniniwala po kasi ako na time heals everything and mahirap po kasing ipilit na gusto mong magkaayos kayo. Pero 'yung panahon, hindi pa tama, kasi sariwa pa po 'yung sugat," he said.

“And hindi po natin madidikta sa puso natin kung kailan gagaling 'yun. It really depends upon the person."

He also narrated an incident when he apologized to Julie Anne during a rehearsal.

“So 'Sunday Pinasaya,' rehearsal, may green room po tayo sa Studio 7. Nu'ng kami pong dalawa na lang sa green room, ni-lock ko po 'yung pinto. And then I talked to her na, ‘I’m really sorry for all what happened. Iniwan kita and there’s no one to blame but me. I was...'

"May term po ako na ginamit... 'I was an assh*le… I was an assh*le and I am very sorry. Sana mapatawad mo na ako.' Okay po siyang kausap, and then, pagkatapos ng usapan, parang may relief po sa kalooban. Na parang for the longest time, iniiwasan ko rin po siya," he added.

