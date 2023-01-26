Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he tried to "cure" his gender orientation by having girlfriends in his younger years.

In his interview with former presidentiable Isko Moreno, Vice said he knew that he's gay but tried to "cure" it until he learned that it's not a disease.

“Oo nagka-girlfriend ako. Lima… limang girlfriend,” Vice said.

“I have always known. I have always felt na bakla ako… Alam ko na pero nilalabanan ko siya. Kasi sabi ko nga dati, mag-gigirlfriend ako. I was trying to cure it. Until I realized, bakit ko kino-cure, e hindi naman ito sakit. Hindi naman siya disability… mas lalo ko lang na-realize na hindi, bakla talaga ako,” he added.

The "It's Showtime" host also said that he can't kiss or have sex with a girl.

“Hindi ko kayang humalik. ‘Di ko kayang humalik sa labi. Hindi ko kayang humawak sa dede. Nanginginig ako na naninigas ako, I swear, kinilabutan talaga ako,” he said.

Vice then said that he learned in the process that people cannot change who they are.

"'Yun ka. Hindi talaga ‘yun mababago. Kahit anong klaseng pagbabagong ipilit o ilagay mo sa sarili mo, sinasabi mo lang ‘yun pero hindi mo talaga ‘yun nababago,” he said. — Video from Isko Moreno YouTube channel

