Janine Gutierrez graces Dinagyang with FranSeth, talks about viral Annabelle Rama Christmas gift

Janine Gutierrez (left) and the cast of "Dirty Linen" at the recently concluded Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo.

MANILA, Philippines — Janine Gutierrez could not hide the fact that she's also one child at heart especially when she's given cash for Christmas.

The "Dirty Linen" actress recalled how happy she was when she got paper bills from Annabelle Rama last Christmas. She did not disclose the exact amount she received.

After it went viral, she noticed how random people would ask her how much she received from the popular talent manager.

"Hindi na kasi ako naabutan ng pera na pamasko. Ilang taon na sa mga lola ko. So nu'ng inabutan ako, shocks, ang saya-saya ko. Talaga promise. Ang saya. Thank you, Tita Annabelle," Janine said during her recent guesting on the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

She and Annabelle are related by marriage. Her father, Ramon Christopher or Monching, is the son of Eddie Gutierrez with Pilita Corales. Eddie is married to Annabelle.

Janine, together with her "Dirty Linen" co-stars Zanjoe Marudo, Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz, were warmly welcomed at the Dinagyang Festival last Sunday.

Janine sang the popular and trending song "Jopay," by Mayonnaise, while her leading man Zanjoe serenaded the crowd. The love team of Seth and Francine, a.k.a. FranSeth, also indulged their Ilonggo fans with several production numbers.

The star-studded, thriller drama "Dirty Linen" premiered last night on ABS-CBN's multiple platforms. Apart from the four, it also stars John Arcilla, Janice de Belen, Angel Aquino, Jennica Garcia, JC Santos, Christian Bables, Epy Quizon, Xyriel Manabat and Tessie Tomas.

