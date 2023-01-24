^

Entertainment

Julie Anne San Jose dismisses comparison to Judy Ann Santos

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 12:43pm
Julie Anne San Jose dismisses comparison to Judy Ann Santos
Julie Anne San Jose (left) counters a fan's claim that she acts better than seasoned star Judy Ann Santos (right).
Julie Anne San Jose, Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star Julie Anne San Jose immediately killed the fire that may arise between her and popular, well-loved actress Judy Ann Santos. 

A Twitter user compared the two actresses with the similar sounding first two names, even stressing that Julie Anne was better in acting than Judy Ann. 

The tweet has been deleted, but many social media users were able to save a screenshot of it. 

"Grabe wlang sinabi si Mara - Judy Ann Santos kay Maria Clara - Julie Ann (sic) San Jose. Si Juday magaling lang lumuha pero hinde nakakadala. Si Julie Ann tagos bawat salita! Napakahusay!" read the now-deleted tweet, referring to Judy Ann's character, Mara, in the '90s drama "Mara Clara."

Julie Anne immediately replied to this comment. 

“Hello po, hindi po totoo ito. I look up to Ms. Judy Ann, isa po siya sa pinakahinahangaan at pinapanood ko simula bata pa ako, at marami pa po ako kakaining bigas. Itigil na po natin ito. Salamat,” the singer-actress wrote. 

The actress, meanwhile, revealed a fun fact about one of her favorite scenes in the show where she plays the titular Maria Clara. 

The confrontation scene between her character and Tirso Cruz III's Padre Damaso was shot separately because of their conflicting schedules. It was a revelation scene where Maria Clara confronted the Spanish friar to confirm that he is indeed her biological father. 

Director Zig Dulay further explained how it happened, and shared that even his friends were surprised at how natural the scene looked that it did not look like it was shot separately. 

"Sasabihin na namin 'yung totoo. Hindi sila nag-meet in person. Magkaibang kinunan, magkaibang time. Ang trabaho ko bilang direktor ay paano pagworkin ang eksena. So nate-test talaga 'yung powers mo. Sabi ng mga kaibigan ko, ang powerful ng eksena. Ramdam na ramdam na nagsusuportahan daw yung dalawang characters tapos na-shock sila. Even 'yung historian namin, 'yung consultant nung sinabi ko na hindi po nagkita 'yung dalawa. Challenging pero isa sa mga pinakapaborito kong eksena," Dulay shared.

After "Maria Clara at Ibarra," Julie Anne will appear in the digital mini-series "Pag-ibig Na Kaya," with Rayver Cruz and Korean actors Kim Won-shik and Jayden. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

WATCH: Maria Clara confronts Padre Damaso on the secret of her birth

RELATED: Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya' 

JUDY ANN SANTOS

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses
Exclusive

Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

By Bernard Decloedt | 5 days ago
Filipino pageant fans never saw it coming: The Philippines ended its longest streak in the semifinals of Miss Universe after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP'&nbsp;

Shaina Magdayao reveals reason she quit 'ASAP' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The dancer-actress said that her return to the dance floor is a perfect timing, an apt celebration for her 25 years in showbiz...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andi Eigenmann reveals crying for not bagging 'Marimar,' 'Dyesebel'

Andi Eigenmann reveals crying for not bagging 'Marimar,' 'Dyesebel'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that she cried when she didn’t bag the "Marimar" role.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mad' singer Ne-Yo arrives for Manila concert&nbsp;

'Mad' singer Ne-Yo arrives for Manila concert 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter best remember him for a string of hits that include "Miss Independent," “Sexy...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Regine Velasquez, SB19 big winners at 8th Wish Music Awards

LIST: Regine Velasquez, SB19 big winners at 8th Wish Music Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
"Asia’s Songbird" Regine Velasquez was named KDR Icon of Musical Excellence at the 8th Wish Music Awards yesterday in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Glaiza de Castro weds husband&nbsp;David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony

Glaiza de Castro weds husband David Rainey anew in star-studded beach ceremony

By Kristofer Purnell | 47 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro had a star-studded wedding as she exchanged vows once more with her Irish husband David...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte expecting second child

Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte expecting second child

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The former beauty queen shared that they are expecting on her Instagram, where she posted photos of her, Migz and their one-year-old...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16

LIST: Filipina queens who could bring back The Philippines to Miss Universe Top 16

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
With the unexpected, even shocking, outcome of our national representative Celeste Cortesi in the recently concluded Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Catriona Gray, Ne-Yo reunite at R&B singer's Manila concert

WATCH: Catriona Gray, Ne-Yo reunite at R&B singer's Manila concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reunited with Ne-Yo at the R&B singer’s Manila concert last night. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Zanjoe, Janine uncover &lsquo;dirty secrets,&rsquo; seek justice in Dirty Linen

Zanjoe, Janine uncover ‘dirty secrets,’ seek justice in Dirty Linen

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
The star-studded ensemble cast of ABS-CBN’s newest series Dirty Linen, led by Zanjoe Marudo and Janine Gutierrez, was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with