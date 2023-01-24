Julie Anne San Jose dismisses comparison to Judy Ann Santos

Julie Anne San Jose (left) counters a fan's claim that she acts better than seasoned star Judy Ann Santos (right).

MANILA, Philippines — "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star Julie Anne San Jose immediately killed the fire that may arise between her and popular, well-loved actress Judy Ann Santos.

A Twitter user compared the two actresses with the similar sounding first two names, even stressing that Julie Anne was better in acting than Judy Ann.

The tweet has been deleted, but many social media users were able to save a screenshot of it.

"Grabe wlang sinabi si Mara - Judy Ann Santos kay Maria Clara - Julie Ann (sic) San Jose. Si Juday magaling lang lumuha pero hinde nakakadala. Si Julie Ann tagos bawat salita! Napakahusay!" read the now-deleted tweet, referring to Judy Ann's character, Mara, in the '90s drama "Mara Clara."

Julie Anne immediately replied to this comment.

“Hello po, hindi po totoo ito. I look up to Ms. Judy Ann, isa po siya sa pinakahinahangaan at pinapanood ko simula bata pa ako, at marami pa po ako kakaining bigas. Itigil na po natin ito. Salamat,” the singer-actress wrote.

Hello po, hindi po totoo ito. I look up to Ms. Judy Ann, isa po siya sa pinakahinahangaan at pinapanood ko simula bata pa ako, at marami pa po ako kakaining bigas, itigil na po natin ito salamat ???????? — JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@MyJaps) January 21, 2023

The actress, meanwhile, revealed a fun fact about one of her favorite scenes in the show where she plays the titular Maria Clara.

The confrontation scene between her character and Tirso Cruz III's Padre Damaso was shot separately because of their conflicting schedules. It was a revelation scene where Maria Clara confronted the Spanish friar to confirm that he is indeed her biological father.

Director Zig Dulay further explained how it happened, and shared that even his friends were surprised at how natural the scene looked that it did not look like it was shot separately.

"Sasabihin na namin 'yung totoo. Hindi sila nag-meet in person. Magkaibang kinunan, magkaibang time. Ang trabaho ko bilang direktor ay paano pagworkin ang eksena. So nate-test talaga 'yung powers mo. Sabi ng mga kaibigan ko, ang powerful ng eksena. Ramdam na ramdam na nagsusuportahan daw yung dalawang characters tapos na-shock sila. Even 'yung historian namin, 'yung consultant nung sinabi ko na hindi po nagkita 'yung dalawa. Challenging pero isa sa mga pinakapaborito kong eksena," Dulay shared.

After "Maria Clara at Ibarra," Julie Anne will appear in the digital mini-series "Pag-ibig Na Kaya," with Rayver Cruz and Korean actors Kim Won-shik and Jayden. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

