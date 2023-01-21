Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya'Â 

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya'

MANILA, Philippines — The "kilig" vibe emanates from the screen to the viewers of the freshly released official performance video of "Pag-ibig na Kaya," by Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz.

The onscreen couple did a cover of the 2007 hit song "Pag-ibig na Kaya," by Christian Bautista and Rachelle Ann Go. The song was the Filipino version of the Korean song "Perhaps Love," by Howl and J, which was an official soundtrack to the 2006 hit K-drama "Princess Hours."

Their cover will be part of the series mini series with the same title that will premiere on February 3 on Universal Records Philippines’ official YouTube channel.

Apart from Julie Anne and Rayver, the online series will also feature Korean stars Kim Won-shik and Jayden. It is written by JP Lopez and directed by Niq Ablao. — Video from Universal Records Philippines YouTube channel

WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz cover "Pag-ibig na Kaya"

