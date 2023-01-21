^

Entertainment

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 1:49pm
Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya'Â 
Stars of the upcoming online mini-series (from top left, clockwise) Kim Won-shik, Jayden, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz.
Universal Record Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The "kilig" vibe emanates from the screen to the viewers of the freshly released official performance video of "Pag-ibig na Kaya," by Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz. 

The onscreen couple did a cover of the 2007 hit song "Pag-ibig na Kaya," by Christian Bautista and Rachelle Ann Go. The song was the Filipino version of the Korean song "Perhaps Love," by Howl and J, which was an official soundtrack to the 2006 hit K-drama "Princess Hours." 

Their cover will be part of the series mini series with the same title that will premiere on February 3 on Universal Records Philippines’ official YouTube channel. 

Apart from Julie Anne and Rayver, the online series will also feature Korean stars Kim Won-shik and Jayden. It is written by JP Lopez and directed by Niq Ablao. — Video from Universal Records Philippines YouTube channel

WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz cover "Pag-ibig na Kaya"

 

RELATED: K-drama actor Kim Won Shik to star with Julie Anne San Jose in romantic mini-series

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

PRINCESS HOURS

RAYVER CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Kris Lawrence believed that the waiter in the Alex Gonzaga incident will benefit after the actress-vlogger smeared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
DJ Mo Twister criticized his former "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga for smearing icing on a waiter's face. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses
Exclusive

Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

By Bernard Decloedt | 2 days ago
Filipino pageant fans never saw it coming: The Philippines ended its longest streak in the semifinals of Miss Universe after...
Entertainment
fbtw

How social media is a double-edged sword for showbiz personalities

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
So for the whole week, the entertainment scene went abuzz as all Marites feasted on Alex Gonzaga’s less than 20-second Instagram story clip, posted by Dani Barretto of her smearing cake icing on waiter Allan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Sponsored

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

By Euden Valdez | December 27, 2022 - 1:30pm
To get you started on curating an unforgettable holiday screening, here’s a mix of films or TV shows for different Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTS' J-Hope documentary premiering on Disney+ in February

BTS' J-Hope documentary premiering on Disney+ in February

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
A documentary special on BTS member J-Hope will be premiering on the streaming platform Disney+ on February 17.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture

Kat Alano digs at cake-smearing incident, rape in viral tweet on cancel culture

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Former host and model Kat Alano has seemingly joined the online conversation regarding Alex Gonzaga's controversial smearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new drama&nbsp;

'Business Proposal' star Kim Min Kyu plays high priest turned idol in new drama 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Kim Min-kyu gets another lead role as a high priest turned into an idol in the upcoming tvN drama "The Heavenly Ido...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabriela says Alex Gonzaga doing 'damage control' in signed letter by waiter

Gabriela says Alex Gonzaga doing 'damage control' in signed letter by waiter

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The issues just keep piling up for actress-vlogger Alex Gonzaga, who is still feeling the heat from her controversial smearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary

Exes Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez release new songs within days of anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Singer Moira Dela Torre has released a new song that riffs of her hit "Tagpuan," five days after her ex-husband Jason Hernandez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with