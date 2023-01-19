^

'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 4:12pm
'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident
Singer Kris Lawrence
Kris Lawrence via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Kris Lawrence believed that the waiter in the Alex Gonzaga incident will benefit after the actress-vlogger smeared icing on his face.

In the comments section on Instagram, Kris said social media users should stop seeing the negative side of what happened, and instead, see how the waiter will benefit from the incident. 

“People always have something negative to say. Let’s fast forward and after this event that waiter just went viral, will probably get ‘something’ after, and a LOT of sympathy," he said. 

“Most recognition he ever got as a waiter. So after all the noise…I’m sure he will be grateful that this happened. Looks like people just like to extract the negative out of things instead of Positive,” he added. 

Kris earlier posted on his Instagram story that putting a cake to someone's face is a normal thing. 

“So now (it's) bad to put cake on someone’s face during a birthday? I thought that was a normal thing?” he wrote. 

Social media users criticized Kris for his comments, alleging that he's Alex's lawyer. 

"Grabeng pangmamaliit yung 'most recognition he ever got' like WTF Kris Lawrence'," a Twitter user posted. 

"Taena ang matapobre ni Kris Lawrence. Buti wala na career," another commented. 

Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

ALEX GONZAGA

KRIS LAWRENCE
