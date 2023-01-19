^

Entertainment

'Biruan sa basura, man!': Eric Fructuoso on his Super Soldier 'Darna' character

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 9:39am
'Biruan sa basura, man!': Eric Fructuoso on his Super Soldier 'Darna' character
Eric Fructuoso on the set of "Mars Ravelo's Darna"
Eric Fructuoso via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-entrepreneur Eric Fructuoso really loved working on "Mars Ravelo's Darna" so much that his antics led to the creation of the character Super Soldier Pineda.

In a virtual press conference for the show yesterday, Eric told Philstar.com that "Darna" was the first show he worked on since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 as he couldn't accept projects after hearing the production stories that came with it.

"Ito and pinakamasayang [project] na ginawa ko, nakakapag-bond ako with the cast — mas nakaka-excite mag-trabaho kaysa umuwi sa bahay," Eric said smiling.

Eric's character in "Darna" is now the Super Soldier Pineda who has the power to control inanimate objects, particularly garbage and litter, an idea of which actually originated from exchanges of jokes on set.

"Biruan ang simula na naging character. Lahat ng napapanood ay dahil sa biruan, kahit ang dialogue," Eric shared, admitting his gratitude that the production team was open to suggestions and ideas.

As such, Eric told Philstar.com he did not have to prepare much for the new version of his character, so much that his dialogue wasn't even scripted.

"It had to be funny," Eric said as he held his dog Piso up to the camera. "Comedy has to be spontaneous."

But when it comes to what superpower he would like to have, the ability to control garbage is far from his mind. Rather, it has something to do with time.

The first would be the ability to stop time, citing an example where "kung buwisit kausap mo, pwede mo muna sabunutan and sapakin."

The second and more touching is the ability to time travel — to go back to good times — as he noted, "No regrets naman tayo sa buhay, pero that's one way to be close to the real thing [again]."

RELATED: 'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

DARNA

ERIC FRUCTUOSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses
Exclusive

Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

By Bernard Decloedt | 18 hours ago
Filipino pageant fans never saw it coming: The Philippines ended its longest streak in the semifinals of Miss Universe after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
DJ Mo Twister criticized his former "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga for smearing icing on a waiter's face. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor finally confirmed that he and actress Ria Atayde are now in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ria Atayde is now a calendar girl

Ria Atayde is now a calendar girl

By Rossane Ramos | 10 hours ago
A new era of “calendar girls” is upon us as Ria Atayde is introduced as the new Whisky Girl of White Castle ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray calls Miss Universe 2022 hosting stint 'achievement unlocked'

Catriona Gray calls Miss Universe 2022 hosting stint 'achievement unlocked'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray was honored and full of gratitude to be part of the hosting team of the pageant's recently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup

'The Glory Part 2,' 'D.P.,' 'Sweet Home' and more on Netflix's 2023 K-drama lineup

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
With a new year already finding its stepping, K-dramas continue to storm Netflix, ready to pull heartstrings and have viewers...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lorin Gutierrez shares realization after reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

Lorin Gutierrez shares realization after reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Lorin Gutierrez shared her sentiments on reuniting with father Yilmaz Bektas in Turkey recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Small Laude finds &lsquo;purpose in life&rsquo; through vlogging

Small Laude finds ‘purpose in life’ through vlogging

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
Socialite, entrepreneur and vlogger Small Laude didn’t expect her newfound fame through vlogging in her 50s.
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Torres dreams of an &lsquo;eat, pray, love&rsquo; trip

Andrea Torres dreams of an ‘eat, pray, love’ trip

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Andrea Torres has said that her next big goal this 2023 is to travel.
Entertainment
fbtw
From singing, Esang tries her hand at songwriting

From singing, Esang tries her hand at songwriting

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
Esang de Torres is no longer the eight-year-old kid who earned the admiration of audiences by singing Broadway and pop tunes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with