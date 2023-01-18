^

Entertainment

Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 11:10am
Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'
Aside from co-hosting Lunch Out Loud (LOL) and vlogging, Alex Gonzaga will star in a movie directed by Ted Boborol.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — DJ Mo Twister criticized his former "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga for smearing icing on a waiter's face. 

In his Twitter account, Mo said Alex was drunk in the viral video. 

"Come on guys. She was drunk," he said. 

"…and stupid. Drunk and stupid. And a narcissist. Drunk and stupid and a narcissist," he added. 

Singer Kris Lawrence, meanwhile, defended Alex, saying he thought putting icing on someone's face is a normal thing. 

"So now it’s bad to put cake on someone's face during a birthday? I thought that was a normal thing," Kris wrote on his Instagram account.  

Related: Alex Gonzaga tops Twitter trends, gets mixed reactions for smearing cake icing on waiter

Alex has been receiving mixed criticism for smearing a waiter with chocolate icing from her birthday cake.

She was celebrating in advance her 35th birthday, and a viral video obtained from the Instagram story of content creator Dani Barretto shows that after blowing the cake's remaining candles, she patted the cake and tapped the icing on the server's forehead who was carrying the cake.

RELATED: Alex Gonzaga's camp says Alex not drunk, waiter a friend of Mommy Pinty

ALEX GONZAGA

DJ MO TWISTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

Zanjoe Marudo finally admits relationship with Ria Atayde

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Kapamilya actor finally confirmed that he and actress Ria Atayde are now in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 6 days ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Achievement unlocked&rsquo; for Catriona Gray at Miss Universe

‘Achievement unlocked’ for Catriona Gray at Miss Universe

By Rossane Ramos | 11 hours ago
From one pageant queen to another, Catriona Gray expressed her gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi over...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nico Antonio shares what he learned from being part of K-drama Big Bet

Nico Antonio shares what he learned from being part of K-drama Big Bet

By Nathalie Tomada | December 21, 2022 - 12:00am
Nico Antonio plays a significant role in the South Korean crime-action series Big Bet, which premieres exclusively on Disney+...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Sponsored

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

By Euden Valdez | December 27, 2022 - 1:30pm
To get you started on curating an unforgettable holiday screening, here’s a mix of films or TV shows for different Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
What is heart disease? Lisa Marie Presley, her family's history of heart conditions

What is heart disease? Lisa Marie Presley, her family's history of heart conditions

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, refers to any condition that affects the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Director Xion Lim continues family&rsquo;s film tradition

Director Xion Lim continues family’s film tradition

By Leah C. Salterio | 11 hours ago
Make no mistake in pronouncing his name. It’s Xion Lim, the director-producer, not Xian Lim, the actor-director.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Suga is the new global ambassador for Valentino

BTS' Suga is the new global ambassador for Valentino

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Just several hours after BTS member Jimin was announced a new global ambassador for fashion house Dior, Jimin's fellow member...
Entertainment
fbtw
A win for the big girls: Ria Atayde is new White Castle calendar girl

A win for the big girls: Ria Atayde is new White Castle calendar girl

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actress Ria Atayde has been unveiled as the 2023 calendar girl for whisky brand White Castle.
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Jimin named Dior's new global ambassador

BTS' Jimin named Dior's new global ambassador

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
BTS member Jimin has been named by French fashion house Dior as its newest global ambassador.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with