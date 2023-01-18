Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

MANILA, Philippines — DJ Mo Twister criticized his former "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga for smearing icing on a waiter's face.

In his Twitter account, Mo said Alex was drunk in the viral video.

"Come on guys. She was drunk," he said.

"…and stupid. Drunk and stupid. And a narcissist. Drunk and stupid and a narcissist," he added.

Singer Kris Lawrence, meanwhile, defended Alex, saying he thought putting icing on someone's face is a normal thing.

"So now it’s bad to put cake on someone's face during a birthday? I thought that was a normal thing," Kris wrote on his Instagram account.

Alex has been receiving mixed criticism for smearing a waiter with chocolate icing from her birthday cake.

She was celebrating in advance her 35th birthday, and a viral video obtained from the Instagram story of content creator Dani Barretto shows that after blowing the cake's remaining candles, she patted the cake and tapped the icing on the server's forehead who was carrying the cake.

