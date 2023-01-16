Bela Padilla, Marco Gumabao star in remake of Korean film 'Spellbound'

MANILA, Philippines — It's a spooky romantic pre-Valentine K-movie remake for Bela Padilla for her next movie. Bela will play the same role that Son Ye-jin played in the 2011 film "Spellbound."

The project was first offered to Nadine Lustre and James Reid three years ago but they turned it down.

Joining Bela is actor Marco Gumabao and Rhen Escano in the Viva pre-Valentine offering scheduled to premiere on February 1.

"Three years in the making!!! So excited for you guys to watch SPELLBOUND in cinemas on February 1," Bela wrote in her Instagram.

"Buhayin ang patay na puso ngayong Pebrero!" she added.

Bela plays Yuri, a beautiful woman who has become a ghost magnet since she survived a vehicular accident back in high school. The ghosts’ constant presence in her life also causes fear to people near and dear to her. Her family even left her. Yuri is convinced that she’s better off alone given her situation. But a certain magician might just change her mind.



Marco is Victor, a street magician. He is actually a non-pro in magic, but is able to attract audience through his charm. When Victor sees Yuri among the crowd, she winds up being the inspiration for his horror magic show which becomes an instant hit. Finally, Victor gets his big break to become a stage magician. He gets Yuri to play as a spectre in his show. And then one thing leads to another.



Rhen plays Krissy, the most prominent ghost in Yuri’s life. She was Yuri’s best friend who died in a vehicular accident. As she follows Yuri all around, she’ll witness the blossoming friendship between Yuri and Victor. Not happy about it, Krissy will once again make herself known as the unfriendly ghost.

Bela also starred in another Korean-inspired drama released last December titled "Ultimate Oppa," starring alongside "Descendants of the Sun" actor Jasper Cho and Kim Gun-woo.

