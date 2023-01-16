Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla tackle life and death in new movie

Gerald and Kylie answer questions during a presscon for the RC delos Reyes-directed fi lm, one of the onscreen projects made possible by the collaboration between Star Magic and Mavx Productions.

Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla shared the things that they learned from each other while filming their soon-to-be-released movie Unravel, which was shot in Switzerland.

Kapuso actress Kylie said during a press conference held last Friday in San Juan City that she still couldn’t believe that she did a movie with a Kapamilya actor whom she admired. “I’ve been a supporter. I’ve watched their films so it’s really an honor for me to be able to work with someone who I’ve admired. So until now, whenever I see my post, it’s still hard to believe. But it was such an honor because I just observed how we worked and I’ve learned a lot.”

She also praised Gerald for being a person who is “very full of humility.” “I thought ‘di ba may ego, mayabang, may ganun, but when I was working with him, he is very quiet. I learned from that. So OK, you don’t have to be loud to be someone in this industry.”

On the other hand, Gerald recalled that the first time he met Kylie was during a look test, with direk RC delos Reyes, and their next meeting was in Switzerland. “That’s how fast the process was… Sobrang gaan katrabaho si Kylie. ‘Pag break namin or kakain kami magkakasama kaming lahat.”

He is all praises for his co-star as well. “But more than anything, nakaka-bilib talaga si Kylie. It’s because the scenes we did were a bit intense and scary, as you can see in the trailer. Pero talagang for the passion, for the love, for love for Mavx (Productions), for love of the movie, she did it,” he continued.

Gerald also cited Kylie’s “professionalism” and “passion for her craft,” and Mavx Productions for bringing two actors coming from different networks to be in one project. “It’s exciting and it’s new so mas marami pa dapat.”

It was “very refreshing” to collaborate with an actress who’s from another network, the actor noted.

He said, “And you see kung papano siya nagtatrabaho. Hindi malayo sa atin or hindi malayo sa kultura namin. As a person, sarap ka-kwentuhan… Ang chill pa ng Switzerland tapos sobrang chill and humble, and laidback din yung nakakasama ko. So, it made everything better.” He further described Kylie as “one of the boys.”

Unravel is among the movies lined up by Star Magic and film outfit Mavx Productions partnership. The film “puts forward the practice of assisted voluntary death, which is a legal practice in certain European countries. Tackling life, death, and everything in between, the film hopes to reawaken the weary souls of people no matter their status in their lives.”

According to Kylie, she was “very careful” of “not romanticizing the subject” since it tackles mental health.

“It was very sensitive,” she commented. “But for me kasi, when I read the script, very character-driven on why I accepted this project. I really felt for my character Lucy. And I feel like in her journey, in this story, I think we’re watching the movie through her eyes.”

“So, when you watch it, you’ll see na sana there’s hope for a more positive outlook in life. When you watch the movie, you’ll understand. Kasi ako after I read the whole script, naging positive yung outlook ko and it helped me out in a way that I didn’t think it would. The subject is very sensitive for me. It ended on a positive note,” she added.

Kylie felt that the movie is a “good way to start a conversation” because it happens in real life.

As for Gerald, the insight that he gleaned from the movie validated his “just be nice to everybody” mindset. He asserted, “Just be nice to other people because you don’t know what they’re going through. Hindi mo alam kung kamusta yung araw niya. And being nice hindi naman yun mahal. It’s not an expensive to do. It’s something that we all can do and respect for each other.”

The two also shared how they were mesmerized by the beauty of Switzerland. “Ang masasabi ko lang napaganda talaga ng Switzerland,” described Gerald. “The people are very warm (also). Naging masaya yung shoot namin because of the weather (and) because of the view. We were able to sky-dive on top of the Swiss alps — one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever saw in my life. We also went canyon swimming. It was very fun.”

Kylie told The STAR, “Sobrang ganda ng breaker ng Switzerland. Kasi sobrang heavy ng subject matter ng movie namin. It’s tackling suicide so you know after every scene, I would look out to the mountains, to the lake parang nare-refresh ako na, ‘OK, we are in a nice beautiful place with beautiful energy.’ Ang ganda nga ng mga energy ng mga tao so super nakatulong siya.”

She admitted that Switzerland wasn’t on her bucket list of places to travel to but when she got there, she’d been telling everyone to go there. “It’s worth in this lifetime to see Switzerland,” she said.

The other films that are part of the Star Magic and Mavx Productions collaboration are I Love Lizzy starring Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial and The Swing headlined by RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza.

I Love Lizzy, a romantic drama about faith and fate, follows a hometown party girl and a seminarian whose paths meet and whose lives are changed forever. The Swing is about a couple trying to save their marriage through unconventional means — that is engaging in swinging or swapping sexual partners.

When asked which among the other films they would choose to do if given the opportunity, Gerald said he couldn’t pick any because all the films are really good. Kylie, meanwhile, mentioned The Swing because it explores the complexities of marriage. “It’s nice, it’s different but very relevant,” she said.