Jose Javier Reyes says local film industry survival should be a priority before Oscars

Direk Joey, who helms another sexy film titled An/Na for Vivamax, weighs in on the return of the erotic film genre: ‘Now the question is, will this be a trend? Will this last? That we will see. There will be a certain tipping point na magsasawa ang tao sa ganito. What does that mean?’

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran director Jose Javier Reyes believed that the survival of the local film industry should be a priority before making it to the Oscars.

Reyes attended as a resource speaker during a hearing on House Resolution 451 authored by Deputy House Speaker Camille Villar, which aimed to return Filipino cinema to a “Golden Age” at the House of Representative on Tuesday.

“It’s not a matter of getting there. It’s a matter of being able to be given the opportunity that will do the works which are Oscar-worthy, and I think at this point, what is more important is, more than just going to the Oscars, is the survival of the industry," Reyes said.

Reyes also said that government support is needed to reach the "Golden Age" of Philippine cinema.

“That support goes beyond lip service, but then a recognition of the real problems which saddle not only film workers, but most especially, film producers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reyes’ film “Tag-Init” will be available for streaming on Vivamax on January 20.

It tells the story of 17-year-old Martin (played by Clifford Pusing) who is forced to join his older brother Chino (Ali Asistio) in a beach resort, together with Chino’s best friend Paolo (Aerol Carmelo) and his girlfriend Nadine (Yen Durano).

While Paolo and Chino are preoccupied with the sexy and liberated Nadine, Martin wanders on his own and spots another beach house. There, lives Adele (Franki Russell), a beautiful young woman with a sad story. Martin finds out that Adele is the kept woman of a politician’s son, Robbie (Marc Acueza), and she’s hoping, but helpless to break free. In that short period of time, Martin falls for her. Witness how a young boy transitions to being a man.

