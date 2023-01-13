Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is glad after the court denied the appeal of model Deniece Cornejo to cancel his bail that allowed him to temporarily get out of jail.



"Thanks God," Vhong told his lawyer Mariglen Abraham-Garduque upon learning the court's decision.

“We are very happy with the resolution of the court on the motion,” Abraham-Garduque said.

In a decision dated January 12, the Taguig Regional Trial Court (Taguig RTC) Branch 69 dismissed Cornejo's motion for reconsideration.

“At the outset, a perusal of the instant motion readily reveals the absence of any conformity from the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig City (OCP-Taguig). Time and again, the Supreme Court has emphasized that criminal actions shall be prosecuted under the direction and control of the prosecutor,” the Taguig RTC held.

“Thus, when the public prosecutor does not give his or her conformity to the pleading of a party, the party does not have the required legal personality to pursue the case. In this case, there is no conformity from the public prosecutor. Since the Motion to Reconsider pertains to the presentation of the prosecution’s evidence, it involves the criminal aspect of the case and, thus, cannot be considered without the public prosecutor’s conforme."

“Applying the foregoing rule and jurisprudence, the present motion deserves scant consideration from this court. Wherefore premises considered, the Motion for Reconsideration with Motion to Inhibit is hereby denied for lack of merit,” it added.

The Taguig RTC granted Navarro's petition for bail last December 5. He was temporarily released from the Taguig City Jail Male Dormitory after he posted P1 million bail.

RELATED: Vhong Navarro allowed P1M bail for rape