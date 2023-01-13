^

Entertainment

Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 1:42pm
Vhong Navarro glad after court denies Deniece Cornejo's appeal to cancel his bail
‘It’s Showtime’ host Vhong Navarro.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro is glad after the court denied the appeal of model Deniece Cornejo to cancel his bail that allowed him to temporarily get out of jail. 
    
"Thanks God," Vhong told his lawyer Mariglen Abraham-Garduque upon learning the court's decision. 

“We are very happy with the resolution of the court on the motion,” Abraham-Garduque said. 

In a decision dated January 12, the Taguig Regional Trial Court (Taguig RTC) Branch 69 dismissed Cornejo's motion for reconsideration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vhong Navarro (@vhongx44)

“At the outset, a perusal of the instant motion readily reveals the absence of any conformity from the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig City (OCP-Taguig). Time and again, the Supreme Court has emphasized that criminal actions shall be prosecuted under the direction and control of the prosecutor,” the Taguig RTC held. 

“Thus, when the public prosecutor does not give his or her conformity to the pleading of a party, the party does not have the required legal personality to pursue the case. In this case, there is no conformity from the public prosecutor. Since the Motion to Reconsider pertains to the presentation of the prosecution’s evidence, it involves the criminal aspect of the case and, thus, cannot be considered without the public prosecutor’s conforme."

“Applying the foregoing rule and jurisprudence, the present motion deserves scant consideration from this court. Wherefore premises considered, the Motion for Reconsideration with Motion to Inhibit is hereby denied for lack of merit,” it added. 

The Taguig RTC granted Navarro's petition for bail last December 5. He was temporarily released from the Taguig City Jail Male Dormitory after he posted P1 million bail. 

RELATEDVhong Navarro allowed P1M bail for rape

DENIECE CORNEJO

VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN teleserye "Mars Ravelo's Darna" expressed their support to Celeste Cortesi after she wore the iconic Darna costume...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Toni Gonzaga's mom Pinty gave her concert tickets, but she was asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ngayon mas passionate ako': Nadine Lustre reveals she almost quit showbiz

'Ngayon mas passionate ako': Nadine Lustre reveals she almost quit showbiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she almost quit showbiz but now realized that she’s meant to be an actress.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang bayan na ito ay may kanser': Dennis Trillo's powerful monologue in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' trends

'Ang bayan na ito ay may kanser': Dennis Trillo's powerful monologue in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' trends

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
The hashtag #MCIDingginNiyoKami is still trending on Twitter as of this writing at 38,000 tweets. The cast, including Dennis...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Angelica Panganiban misses family after testing positive for COVID-19

Angelica Panganiban misses family after testing positive for COVID-19

By Jan Milo Severo | 35 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban said she misses her family after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'campiest' mistress movie 'Ten Little Mistresses' drops

WATCH: Teaser trailer of 'campiest' mistress movie 'Ten Little Mistresses' drops

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer of its first-ever Filipino original movie "Ten Little Mistresses,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Selena Gomez back on Instagram after years-long break

Selena Gomez back on Instagram after years-long break

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actress-singer Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram after taking a self-imposed break from the app that lasted more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: John Travolta, Tom Hanks react

Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: John Travolta, Tom Hanks react

By Agence France-Presse | 3 hours ago
Presley, who led a tumultuous life in the sprawling shadow of her world-famous father, and who attended a high-profile awards...
Entertainment
fbtw

Why Rolling Stone’s ‘200 Greatest Singers’ list is controversial Baby

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
I am a sucker for lists, especially one that celebrates music and in this case, one which has turned out to be controversial.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with