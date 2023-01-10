^

Coco Martin, 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' staff join, tape scenes at Black Nazarene feast

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 10, 2023 | 9:00am
Coco Martin, 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' staff join, tape scenes at Black Nazarene feast
Coco Martin with the "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" staff.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Coco Martin was one of the thousands of devotees who joined the Black Nazarene activities in Quiapo yesterday.

In the Twitter account of Dreamscape, the production company posted photos of Coco together with the staff of his upcoming series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," praying and joining the activities around the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church. They wore maroon tops, the color associated with the devotees of the religious icon. 

"Nakiisa sina Coco Martin at ang staff ng FPJ’s Batang Quiapo sa mga Pilipino at mga deboto sa paggunita ng kapistahan ng Itim na Nazareno," the caption read. 

The staff also used the opportunity to film scenes for the series during the actual celebration. 

"Ngayong araw din isinagawa ang unang araw ng taping ng #FPJsBatangQuiapo!" the production company added.

Coco was a Black Nazarene devotee long before he became famous. 

“Sa pista ng Quiapo, sa dami ng tao, siyempre kahit ako natatakot ako dahil may mga namamatay doon,” he said in 2016. 

“Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘Kaya ko ba ‘to?’ Noong ginawa na namin ‘yun, hindi ko maipaliwanag. Sabi ko nga, first time kong naramdaman na lumangoy ako sa libu-libong tao hanggang sa nahawakan ko ‘yung Nazareno,” he added.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" is a remake of the 1986 film of the same name, starring the late Fernando Poe Jr. and Maricel Soriano. It is an action-comedy film that tells the story of a reformed pickpocket recently released from prison who meets a young pickpocket in Quiapo. 

The Feast of the Black Nazarene is annually observed on January 9. It celebrates the transfer of the Black Nazarene, an image of a kneeling Jesus Christ carrying a cross, through a procession called Traslacion. It is the third time that the Traslacion has not been held this year due to the pandemic. 

