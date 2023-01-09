'Pwede naman': Barbie Imperial on falling in love with a politician

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial revealed that she's open to falling in love with a politician.

In an interview with the media after the press conference announcing Star Magic and Mavx Productions' partnership, Barbie said most of her business partners are businessmen.

“Pwede naman. Hindi kasi po siguro kasi halos kaibigan ko, mga business partners ko, mga politician kaya po siguro nali-link,” she said.

She also added that she's now ready to fall in love again.

“I’m ready, matagal na ‘yung last din and nag-heal naman na, so, yeah ready. But ang main focus syempre parang medyo hindi naman nawala pero medyo nawalan ng inspirasyon before parang medyo tinamad and I think that’s normal naman. Tayo naman ‘di ba napapagod, nagpapahinga. But now ‘yung focus ko talaga parang career talaga,” she said.

Barbie said she has already moved on from her ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga.

“Wala po kaming communication kumbaga happy po kami sa kanya-kanya naming mga buhay,” she said.

She revealed that they were supposed to have a movie under Viva, but it did not push through.

“Dapat meron kami. Dapat iso-shoot namin nung December, under Viva ata ‘yun. Hindi ko lang sure kung bakit hindi na-push,” she said.

Barbie stars in the film "I Love Lizzy" with Carlo Aquino, to be shown in cinemas on January 18.

