Kylie Padilla not transferring to Star Magic â€” Lauren Dyogi

Kylie Padilla not transferring to Star Magic — Lauren Dyogi

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 9:53am
Kylie Padilla at the ABS-CBN 2019 red carpet.
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, File

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN executive Lauren Dyogi clarified that Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla is not transferring to Star Magic. 

During the press conference of Star Magic and Mavx Productions partnership, Dyogi thanked GMA's talent agency Sparkle for allowing Kylie to work with Gerald Anderson in the film "Unravel."

“Baka kasi may magtanong dyan, ‘Is Kylie switching to Star Magic?’ No. We have the honor and Gerald had the honor to work with Kylie,” Lauren said. 

He said that it was Mavx Productions' decision to pair Kylie and Gerald in the movie.  

“Mavx decided on it. Sila 'yung may hawak nung material. Kabisado nila kung saan nila dadalhin 'yung proyekto. It was not really a difficult decision to make,” Lauren said.

“Magaling na artista. She’ll be a good partner to Gerald. Just looking at them, maganda naman 'yung chemistry. It’s no brainer to consider Kylie,” he added. 

Kylie said that she's still in disbelief that she is paired with Gerald in the RC delos Reyes movie. 

“Hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala kasi I’ve been a supporter. I’ve watched their films. It’s an honor to be working with someone I’ve admired. Hanggang ngayon talaga, parang 'di ako makapaniwala. I learned a lot,” she said.  

For his part, Gerald was all praises for Kylie espcially in the part of their shoot where she went skydiving and bungee jumping in Switzerland. 

“Nakakabilib talaga si Kylie dahil medyo may mga intense at nakakatakot na ginawa namin na nakita niyo sa trailer. Pero for the passion, for the love of the movie, for the love of Mavx, talagang ginawa niya. 'Yung professionalism niya, 'yung passion niya para sa trabaho,” he said.

“Unravel” tells the story of Lucy (Kylie) who has mental health issues and who meets Noah (Gerald) in Switzerland. On the verge of taking her own life, Noah tries to convince Lucy to try different adventures in Switzerland. While spending time together, they eventually develop feelings for each other. 

After this movie, Kylie will lead the star-studded, all-female lead in the GMA-7 drama tentatively titled "Urduja." 

