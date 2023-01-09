How Carlo Aquino deals with online bashing amid dating news

Carlo Aquino: My mind and heart are in a happy state right now.

MANILA, Philippines — After addressing the dating speculations, Carlo Aquino opened up that he and Charlie Dizon are in the “getting to know” stage and that the latter has a “very positive” impact on his life.

“I’m getting to know Charlie, if that’s what you want to know,” he told reporters during the press conference for his upcoming film I Love Lizzy, opposite Barbie Imperial last Friday in San Juan City. “Very positive yung pagpasok niya sa buhay ko.”

“Kasi usually kapag lumalabas, may mga naninira… importante sa akin ‘to. Nirerespeto ko yun. Nirerespeto ko kayo at sana hayaan muna natin,” he added.

The 37-year-old actor said that he became close to the 26-year-old after Star Magic’s 30th anniversary concert tour in the US last August. Both are being managed by ABS-CBN’s talent management arm.

“I’m getting to know more about her kasi nagkasama kami sa US tour, dun sa Star Magic anniversary, so nakilala ko siya dun,” he recalled. “Prior to that, magkasama pa kami sa A Soldier’s Heart. Mas naging OK kami sa US. Tapos ‘til now nagkikita kami, lumalabas.”

The dating rumors started last December after netizens noticed a photo of the two getting cozy at a get-together with their friends. They were also recently spotted in a restaurant in La Union.

Carlo also revealed in an ABS-CBN interview that he and Charlie spent the New Year together with the former’s family in La Union.

Charlie and Carlo are set to star in Star Cinema’s film Love on a Budget, slated for release this year.

On how he handles online bashing, Carlo said, “Yung hate and yung bashing nanggaling sa labas. Hindi mawawala yun. (Yung) mga taong nasa labas ng circle ko, may karapatan sila for their own opinion. But if it’s not coming from my inner circle, hindi nagmamahal sa akin, hindi ko pinapansin. Kasi alam nung mga importanteng tao sa akin na maayos ako.”

The actor likewise admitted that his heart and mind are in a happy state right now.

Photo from Star Magic’s Facebook page. Carlo and Barbie Imperial team up for the upcoming romantic-drama movie I Love Lizzy. The two actors grace the press conference for the said film.

Meanwhile, Carlo and Barbie Imperial have teamed up for an upcoming movie I Love Lizzy, which will be shown in theaters nationwide on Jan. 18. The film is the first among the three movies presented by Star Magic and Mavx Productions (Ikaw, A Faraway Land, and Doll House), which is part of their newly-inked partnership.

I Love Lizzy is a romantic drama which “tests the faith and fate (and) follows a hometown party girl and a seminarian, whose paths meet and whose lives are changed forever.”

The other films are The Swing headlined by real-life couple RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza and Unravel, starring Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla.

The three films are directed by RC delos Reyes, who is also behind the film Alter Me.

“Star Magic has been discovering and honing talents (in) the last three decades and these three films featuring their artists will serve as the shining testaments of the agency’s notable experience and stature in the Philippine entertainment industry,” said direk RC.

Direk Lauren Dyogi, head of Star Magic, added, “We are both thrilled and honored about this collaboration with Mavx Productions, knowing the productions’ growing reputation for creating heartwarming, scenic, and critically-acclaimed films in the business. We hope that the three films, I Love Lizzy, Unravel, and The Swing can spark inspiration, redemption, and change among viewers and strengthen the love for local films,”

Meanwhile, Barbie shared that the film is very personal to her because she could relate to its theme. She went through challenging times over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that really tested her faith.

“Madami akong iniyak nung 2022 pero now, I’m happy,” she shared. “I learned that it’s OK to be alone. Because I was so afraid to be alone, especially last 2022. I became dependent on people when it (came) to my happiness.”

But this time, she will try to become more independent, she said.

Carlo says Charlie Dizon has a ‘very positive’ impact on his life.

What she looks forward to this year is to be “happier, (and to have) healthy mind, soul, body, everything.”

She told The STAR, “Sana mas mag-grow ako and if may love life, sana kaya ko na. Joke lang (laughs).”

Barbie furthered that she and ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga had their closure and that they are both happy with their respective lives, especially now that the latter got to reconnect with his dad.