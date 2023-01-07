Legaspis, Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto triple-date for Mavy and Cassy's birthday celebration

MANILA, Philippines — What could be more adorable than a family going on a date together, as was the case for the Legaspis for the birthday of twins Mavy and Cassy?

Both Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel-Legaspi posted on Instagram photos of the two of them with the twins and their children's significant others, actress Kyline Alcantara and singer Darren Espanto, in a bar in Bonifacio Global City.

Carmina wrote in her post's caption, "Enjoy the rest of the evening. Love you guys!" while Zoren simply said, "Be safe guys." The post implied the two adults left the bar early and let the young ones have fun with invited company.

Prior to arriving at the bar, Mavy and Cassy had dinner with their parents before taking family photos on a hotel skydeck.

Mavy and Cassy both turned 22 last January 6 and were greeted by their parents at the stroke of midnight with birthday cakes.

"We are so proud of you guys! We always thank the Lord for giving us such good and respectful kids. Always remember that we are here for you guys. We love you so so much! Enjoy your special day!" Carmina said in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Zoren had a simple yet sweet birthday message for his twins. "I wish the both of you nothing but happiness. May God be with you always."

Kyline and Darren also greeted Mavy and Cassy, respectively, by posting clips and photos on their Instagram accounts.

