^

Entertainment

Legaspis, Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto triple-date for Mavy and Cassy's birthday celebration

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 3:32pm
Legaspis, Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto triple-date for Mavy and Cassy's birthday celebration
The Legaspi family with singer Darren Espanto and actress Kyline Alcantara.
Zoren Legaspi, Carmina Villaroel-Legaspi via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — What could be more adorable than a family going on a date together, as was the case for the Legaspis for the birthday of twins Mavy and Cassy?

Both Zoren Legaspi and Carmina Villaroel-Legaspi posted on Instagram photos of the two of them with the twins and their children's significant others, actress Kyline Alcantara and singer Darren Espanto, in a bar in Bonifacio Global City.

Carmina wrote in her post's caption, "Enjoy the rest of the evening. Love you guys!" while Zoren simply said, "Be safe guys." The post implied the two adults left the bar early and let the young ones have fun with invited company.

Prior to arriving at the bar, Mavy and Cassy had dinner with their parents before taking family photos on a hotel skydeck.

Mavy and Cassy both turned 22 last January 6 and were greeted by their parents at the stroke of midnight with birthday cakes.

"We are so proud of you guys! We always thank the Lord for giving us such good and respectful kids. Always remember that we are here for you guys. We love you so so much! Enjoy your special day!" Carmina said in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Zoren had a simple yet sweet birthday message for his twins. "I wish the both of you nothing but happiness. May God be with you always."

Kyline and Darren also greeted Mavy and Cassy, respectively, by posting clips and photos on their Instagram accounts.

RELATED: Twins Cassy, Mavy 'spoil' mom Carmina Villaroel with Hermes, Valentino

CARMINA VILLAROEL

CASSY LEGASPI

DARREN ESPANTO

KYLINE ALCANTARA

MAVY LEGASPI

ZOREN LEGASPI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Noli de Castro returns to 'TV Patrol' on January 9

Noli de Castro returns to 'TV Patrol' on January 9

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Veteran broadcaster and former vice-president of the Philippines Noli de Castro is set to make a return to the long-running...
Entertainment
fbtw
Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Social media users accused McCoy de Leon of cheating Elisse Joson with a Tiktok influencer.
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator

Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins are confirmed to be the new hosts of Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, mother of actresses Anne and Jasmine, happily shared online that she's in a May-December relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinikilala ko si Charlie': Carlo Aquino says he is 'getting to know' Charlie Dizon

'Kinikilala ko si Charlie': Carlo Aquino says he is 'getting to know' Charlie Dizon

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In an interview with the media after the press conference announcing the collaboration between Mavx Production and Star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Precious Paula Nicole wears Filipino indigenous-inspired outfit at DragCon UK

Precious Paula Nicole wears Filipino indigenous-inspired outfit at DragCon UK

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
"Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole proudly showed off her love for the Philippines as she strutted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome 'little Rosie'

Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano welcome 'little Rosie'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano posted the photo of their newly born baby girl Isabella Rose Saturday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations

By Helen Rowe | 7 hours ago
Prince Harry faced a backlash over his memoir "Spare", with criticism from the media, commentators, army veterans and even...
Entertainment
fbtw

H.E.R. raises Philippine flag as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

By Rona Amparo | 16 hours ago
Embodying the Filipino identity in the international scene has been one of the priorities of H.E.R., including in her portrayal of the Disney Princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Entertainment
fbtw
Louie O celebrates 45 years of music

Louie O celebrates 45 years of music

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Louie Ocampo is celebrating his 45 years in the entertainment business this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with