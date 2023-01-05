'I miss you every day': Paolo Contis pens birthday message for daughter Summer

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis greeted his daughter Summer with LJ Reyes a happy birthday.

In his Instagram account, Paolo said that he misses her daughter every day.

"Happy Birthday my Ganda! I miss you every day!" he captioned the post.

LJ flew to New York with Summer and her son Aki in August 2021 after her split with Paolo.

Paolo, meanwhile, is now happy and contented these days because of Yen Santos, veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis claimed.

Though Paolo denied that Yen was the reason behind the breakup, the two were seen together in different locations.

Last November, Philstar.com saw Paolo and Yen holding hands at the lobby of Shangrila Hotel. The rumored couple also shared sweet gestures while talking to the front desk officer of the hotel.

Yen also thanked Paolo during her acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress trophy for the movie "A Far Away Land" at the 45th Gawad Urian.

The actress also spent her birthday with Paolo in November last year.

