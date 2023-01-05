^

Entertainment

Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 11:59am
Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator
Composite image of Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Olivia Culpo, and Catriona Gray
Facebook / Jeannie Mai Jenkins, STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins are confirmed to be the new hosts of Miss Universe 2022, the pageant's 71st edition which will be held in New Orleans.

Both Culpo and Jenkins take over hosting duties from television icon Steve Harvey, who has hosted the pageant since 2015 as a part of Fox's deal with Miss Universe which ended in 2022.

Miss Universe then signed a one-year deal to be streamed on The Roku Channel in English while Telemundo will be airing the event in Spanish.

Harvey will likely be best remembered for his initial stint on Miss Universe when he mistakenly announced Colombia's Ariadna Gutiérrez as Miss Universe 2015 when it fact it was the Philippines' Pia Wurtzbach-Alonso who was the actual winner; the issue was corrected and Wurtzbach-Alonso won the Philippines its third-ever crown.

Jenkins had actually hosted the pageant the year before Harvey began his stint while Culpo, alongside actor Mario Lopez, hosted the 2020 edition as it was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2022 delegates arrive in New Orleans

Meanwhile Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, the Philippines' fourth winner, will be a backstage commentator alongside Emmy award-winner and "American Ninja Warrior” co-host Zuri Hall; it will be Gray's first time in a hosting capacity at Miss Universe.

Since being crowned Miss Universe a decade ago, Culpo has starred in the “The Culpo Sisters" series, served as a creative director for canned cocktail company Vide, with gigs as a model, actress, and content creator.

The year Culpo won Miss Universe, the Philippines' delegate Janine Tugonon was the first runner-up.

Jenkins has been a frequent commentator of past Miss Universe and Miss USA competitions, and has a Daytime Emmy to her name for hosting “The Real.”

The 71st Miss Universe will be on January 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (January 15, 9:00 a.m. in the Philippines).

RELATED: Latvia's Kate Alexeeva withdraws from Miss Universe as she tests positive for COVID-19

MISS UNIVERSE

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, mother of actresses Anne and Jasmine, happily shared online that she's in a May-December relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users accused McCoy de Leon of cheating Elisse Joson with a Tiktok influencer.
Entertainment
fbtw
Romeo and Juliet child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

Romeo and Juliet child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

12 hours ago
The actors who played star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 film are suing Paramount Pictures...
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF 2022: Labyu with an Accent is inspired by Coco, Jodi&rsquo;s experiences of &lsquo;living abroad&rsquo;

MMFF 2022: Labyu with an Accent is inspired by Coco, Jodi’s experiences of ‘living abroad’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | December 20, 2022 - 12:00am
Star Cinema’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 official entry Labyu with an Accent is a romantic-comedy film based...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla welcomes 2023 with rumored new love

Kylie Padilla welcomes 2023 with rumored new love

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Over a year after her breakup with Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla welcomed the New Year in Thailand with a mystery man rumored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Latvia's Kate Alexeeva withdraws from Miss Universe as she tests positive for COVID-19

Latvia's Kate Alexeeva withdraws from Miss Universe as she tests positive for COVID-19

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
Just as candidates were arriving in New Orleans, Louisiana to register as official delegates to the 71st edition of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Family Matters &lsquo;snubbed&rsquo; by MMFF jurors, not by movie-going public

Family Matters ‘snubbed’ by MMFF jurors, not by movie-going public

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
When an elderly parent meets a health scare, the adult children understandably press the panic button. Plans, suggestions...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Romeo and Juliet' child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

'Romeo and Juliet' child actors sue over 1968 nude scene

By Agence France-Presse | 18 hours ago
The actors who played star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film are suing Paramount Pictures for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

Heart Evangelista enjoying Japan with Chiz Escudero's twins

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Heart Evangelista is continuing to make a bright start to 2023 by going around Japan with the twin children of her husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro joins Ogie Alcasid's worship group

Vhong Navarro joins Ogie Alcasid's worship group

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro joined the worship group of his "It's Showtime" co-host Ogie Alcasid. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with