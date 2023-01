Kim Chiu learns skiing in Switzerland

Actress Kim Chiu in an image posted on her Instagram on January 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu enjoyed the holidays abroad with boyfriend Xian Lim and learned a new sport.

In her Instagram account, Kim posted a video of her skiing on a mountain in Switzerland.

“Learned something new before the year ends! First time to learn cross country skiing medyo mahirap sha balance and all but super fun,” Kim said.

While learning to ski, Kim scarred her chin.

“Masakit lang pag nahuhulog, may sugat pero ganun talaga pag nadadapa tayo kailangan natin tumayo kaagad. Life goes on and time won’t wait for you. 'Yung mga sugat, 'yan 'yung mga magpapatapang sa atin along the way,” she said.

“Sa buhay, 'pag nadadapa tayo kailangan lang natin tumayo agad and 'wag mawawalan ng pag asa. Wala namang madali sa buhay, lahat pinaghihirapan 'pag nagawa mo na, dun mo maappreciate 'yung pinag hirapan mo and masasabi mo ‘ang saya pala, buti di ako sumuko.’ Ang dami kong ebas!!! Nag ski lang naman ako!!! Hihihi,” she added.

Kim and Xian are currently vacationing in Europe. The couple first flew to Paris, where they spent Christmas.

