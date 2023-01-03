^

'Alice in Borderland' star Tao Tsuchiya announces pregnancy, to wed singer Ryota Katayose

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 2:25pm
Tao Tsuchiya stars in Netflix's "Alice in Borderland."
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese actress Tao Tsuchiya, who plays Yuzuha Usagi in the hit Netflix survival series "Alice in Borderland," had double the good news as she is currently pregnant with her first child and is set to marry singer Ryota Katayose. 

The two celebrities jointly shared the news on their respective social media accounts last January 1, 2023, posting a photo of the sunrise.

"Since we first met, during all these years, we have continued to help and support each other with much respect, stimulating each other throughout various milestones as individual artists," they wrote in their captions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ???? (@taotsuchiya_official)

The "Alice in Borderland" actress and the Generations from Exile Tribe vocalist continued by saying they have been making preparations for their marriage with advice from their elders. They found out they were expecting late last year.

"We will continue to strive and work together with much love and devotion to nurture this miracle that has been brought us, wishing for the dawn of a new era," the two ended their messages. "We would be very grateful if you would kindly support and continue to watch over us."

The two first met while shooting 2017's "My Brother Loves Me Too Much" and reportedly began dating in 2019.

