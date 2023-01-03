Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

MANILA, Philippines — Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, mother of actresses Anne and Jasmine, happily shared online that she's in a May-December relationship with a man named Jayde.

The sixty-something Carmen lives in Australia while Jayde, in his 40s, is based in Dubai.

In her TikTok account, Carmen is very vocal about her love for Jayde, frequently posting his videos.

The LDR (long-distance relationship) couple recently celebrated the holiday season together, with Jasmine and Carmen picking him up at the airport.

“Just Love no hate be happy for us bocz there is no exact definite reason for love, Its just LOVE is LOVE,” Carmen wrote in the caption in one of her videos.

“Love is love there is no age, gender, limits, boundaries, nor a perfect timing is just happen called love magic,” she added.

Here are some of Carmen's TikTok videos that feature Jayde.



