Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair
MANILA, Philippines — Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, mother of actresses Anne and Jasmine, happily shared online that she's in a May-December relationship with a man named Jayde.
The sixty-something Carmen lives in Australia while Jayde, in his 40s, is based in Dubai.
In her TikTok account, Carmen is very vocal about her love for Jayde, frequently posting his videos.
The LDR (long-distance relationship) couple recently celebrated the holiday season together, with Jasmine and Carmen picking him up at the airport.
“Just Love no hate be happy for us bocz there is no exact definite reason for love, Its just LOVE is LOVE,” Carmen wrote in the caption in one of her videos.
“Love is love there is no age, gender, limits, boundaries, nor a perfect timing is just happen called love magic,” she added.
Here are some of Carmen's TikTok videos that feature Jayde.
@carmcurtissmith #happynewyear2023???????? #happyNewyearTiktok#happyholidays #Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #tiktokaustralia???????? #fyp??viral #pinaymelbournetiktokers #fyp #fyp? @jayde1980 ? Happy New Year - Starlite Ensemble
@carmcurtissmith #enjoylifewhile while we can????Life to short??#Love not Hate????Life is precious????enjoy our Tiktok life everyday ????#Tiktokislife#Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #unofamily???? @jayde1980 ? Happy Together - Weezer
@carmcurtissmith #tiktokwith myLove..#don't worry be #happy #Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #fyp??viral #fyp#@jayde1980 ? original sound ???????? - Rk kent Music
@carmcurtissmith #lovestory #lovers #Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #fyp??viral #fyp@jayde1980 ? original sound - carmcurtissmith
@carmcurtissmith Just love ???? no hate???? be happy for us..?? Makisali lang kami sa trend dance w/my [email protected] #antarticarms?? #Carmenation #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #ML???? #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #tiktokaustralia???????? #happylife #fyp??viral #tiktokthankyou ? original sound - carmcurtissmith
@carmcurtissmith ATM in chadstone mall spend time w/latte my love?? just love ???? no hate???? @????Antartica?????? #Carmenation #antarticarms?? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #ML???? #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #tiktokaustralia???????? #happylife #fyp??viral #tiktokthankyou ? original sound - carmcurtissmith
@carmcurtissmith Just love ???? no hate ???? ANTARTICARMS?? is real life now!??#Carmenation #antarticarms?? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #ML???? #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? #tiktokaustralia???????? #kiberkoba #fypviral? #tiktokthankyou #fyp #happylife #preciousmoments @jayde1980 ? original sound - carmcurtissmith
@carmcurtissmith Love is love with my [email protected]????Antartica?????? ?? #Carmenation #antarticarms?? #ML???? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? love conquers all…! #fyp??viral ? original sound - David inere ???
RELATED: WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives advice to couples into LDR (lockdown relationship)
- Latest
- Trending