^

Entertainment

Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 12:02pm
Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair
Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith with boyfriend Jayde
Screengrab from Carmen Curtis-Smith TikTok account

MANILA, Philippines — Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, mother of actresses Anne and Jasmine, happily shared online that she's in a May-December relationship with a man named Jayde.

The sixty-something Carmen lives in Australia while Jayde, in his 40s, is based in Dubai. 

In her TikTok account, Carmen is very vocal about her love for Jayde, frequently posting his videos. 

The LDR (long-distance relationship) couple recently celebrated the holiday season together, with Jasmine and Carmen picking him up at the airport. 

“Just Love no hate be happy for us bocz there is no exact definite reason for love, Its just LOVE is LOVE,” Carmen wrote in the caption in one of her videos. 

“Love is love there is no age, gender, limits, boundaries, nor a perfect timing is just happen called love magic,” she added. 

Here are some of Carmen's TikTok videos that feature Jayde.
 

@carmcurtissmith #happynewyear2023???????? #happyNewyearTiktok#happyholidays #Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #tiktokaustralia???????? #fyp??viral #pinaymelbournetiktokers #fyp #fyp? @jayde1980 ? Happy New Year - Starlite Ensemble

 

@carmcurtissmith #enjoylifewhile while we can????Life to short??#Love not Hate????Life is precious????enjoy our Tiktok life everyday ????#Tiktokislife#Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #unofamily???? @jayde1980 ? Happy Together - Weezer

 

@carmcurtissmith #tiktokwith myLove..#don't worry be #happy #Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #fyp??viral #fyp#@jayde1980 ? original sound ???????? - Rk kent Music

 

@carmcurtissmith #lovestory #lovers #Carmenation #ML???? #antarticarms?? #????antartica?????? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #fyp??viral #fyp@jayde1980 ? original sound - carmcurtissmith

 

@carmcurtissmith Just love ???? no hate???? be happy for us..?? Makisali lang kami sa trend dance w/my [email protected] #antarticarms?? #Carmenation #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #ML???? #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #tiktokaustralia???????? #happylife #fyp??viral #tiktokthankyou ? original sound - carmcurtissmith

 

@carmcurtissmith ATM in chadstone mall spend time w/latte my love?? just love ???? no hate???? @????Antartica?????? #Carmenation #antarticarms?? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #ML???? #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? #kiberkoba #tiktokaustralia???????? #happylife #fyp??viral #tiktokthankyou ? original sound - carmcurtissmith

 

@carmcurtissmith Just love ???? no hate ???? ANTARTICARMS?? is real life now!??#Carmenation #antarticarms?? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #ML???? #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? #tiktokaustralia???????? #kiberkoba #fypviral? #tiktokthankyou #fyp #happylife #preciousmoments @jayde1980 ? original sound - carmcurtissmith

 

@carmcurtissmith Love is love with my [email protected]????Antartica?????? ?? #Carmenation #antarticarms?? #ML???? #maydecemberaffair?????????? #ldraustraliadubai #????antartica?????? #teambabescarms???? love conquers all…! #fyp??viral ? original sound - David inere ???

RELATED: WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith gives advice to couples into LDR (lockdown relationship)

ANNE CURTIS

JASMINE CURTIS-SMITH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz Escudero&nbsp;

'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz Escudero 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Heart Evangelista is back home with husband Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero and his children, posting their photos...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla welcomes 2023 with rumored new love

Kylie Padilla welcomes 2023 with rumored new love

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Over a year after her breakup with Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla welcomed the New Year in Thailand with a mystery man rumored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rogal Brothers make a name for themselves

Rogal Brothers make a name for themselves

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
They were separated when they were kids. One was brought to Turkey, where he grew up with his Turkish father, while the other...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love teams can be deleted': Nadine Lustre's dad flexes her awards

'Love teams can be deleted': Nadine Lustre's dad flexes her awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Ulysses Lustre is one proud father to actress Nadine Lustre after she won the Best Actress Award at the recent Metro Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
What makes Vice Ganda really and truly happy?

What makes Vice Ganda really and truly happy?

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 13 hours ago
Just how rich is Vice Ganda?
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blackpink's Jisoo starts her own YouTube channel

Blackpink's Jisoo starts her own YouTube channel

By Kristofer Purnell | 41 minutes ago
A new YouTuber in your area — Jisoo from the popular K-pop group Blackpink has started her own channel.
Entertainment
fbtw
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

By Paul Ricard | 1 hour ago
The daughter of pop megastar Paul McCartney has given an intimate peek into the hallowed halls of Abbey Road, the studio where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ina Raymundo thanks honest taxi driver for returning her son's phone

Ina Raymundo thanks honest taxi driver for returning her son's phone

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Ina Raymundo started the year grateful as she thanked a taxi driver for bringing back her son's phone. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maria Ozawa wants to do another movie in the Philippines

Maria Ozawa wants to do another movie in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Japanese actress Maria Ozawa revealed that she wants to do more films in the Philippines. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'From 1 to 8.5': David Licauco on his acting, admiration for Daniel Padilla

'From 1 to 8.5': David Licauco on his acting, admiration for Daniel Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com asked "Maria Clara at Ibarra" star David Licauco to rate himself as an actor, and he gave an honest self-critique...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with