Ina Raymundo thanks honest taxi driver for returning her son's phone

Ina Raymundo with Mike, the taxi driver who returned her son's phone.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ina Raymundo started the year grateful as she thanked a taxi driver for bringing back her son's phone.

In her Instagram account, Ina posted a photo of her with the taxi driver named Mike.

"Maraming salamat, Mike, driver ng RMJJ taxi! My son left his cellphone in his car but he returned it to us," Ina wrote in the caption.

"Nakakatuwa at may mga tao pa talaga na may ginintuang puso. Pinaganda mo ang pagpasok ng 2023 namin. May God bless you always," she added.

Ina celebrated her 47th birthday last month by wearing a white two-piece that showed off her fit and well-maintained body.

Apart from turning a year older, she also posted the wedding clips of her and her husband, Brian, taken 20 years ago.

She referred to the father of her kids as the "my answered prayer."

"Twenty years ago, I married the man of my (day)dreams, my Prince Charming, my answered prayer. Best birthday gift ever," Ina wrote.

