Kylie Padilla welcomes 2023 with rumored new love

MANILA, Philippines — Over a year after her breakup with Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla welcomed the New Year in Thailand with a mystery man rumored to be her new boyfriend.

For the past two days, Kylie shared videos on her Instagram Stories and feeds of her sojourn in Thailand. Most of the videos featured her visiting temples and scenic locations.

Many internet users, however, noticed that in some of her videos there is a man whose limbs are inked with tattoos but whose face is never seen.

“Wandering with another fellow wanderer,” she wrote on her video touring the town of Kanchanaburi by train.

In another post, Kylie shared a video of her visiting a temple in Thailand.

“All there is, is gratitude. Paalam, 2022,” she wrote.

Aljur and Kylie broke up in 2021. Kylie's dad, Robin Padilla, revealed that the reason of the split was an alleged third party. Aljur was linked to actress AJ Raval, but he denied that the actress was the reason of the breakup. Aljur had admitted that he and the VivaMax star were in a "getting to know each other" stage. The actor had recently said that he was open to reunite with Kylie.

Kylie and Aljur were married in 2018. They have two sons, Alas and Axl.

