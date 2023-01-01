'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz EscuderoÂ 

'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista takes a break from modeling duties in Paris to be with her husband, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista is back home with husband Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero and his children, posting their photos and videos enjoying the fireworks display at the turn of the New Year last night.

The multi-hyphenate simply captioned their New Year's photo with "Happy 2023."

Her Instagram Stories featured clips of Chiz's kids enjoying the grand fireworks display.

Prior to her post last week that teased that she was homebound for the New Year, she and Chiz were the subjects of a rumored breakup.

In a video post today, Heart was shown enjoying a walk in the busy streets of the French city, all dressed up in a fashionable ensemble.

“'PariAsian.' Wag na magpanggap alam natin lagi tayo May baon kahit san tayo pumunta," she wrote on the caption.

Her fans were amused at the surprise when they saw Heart enjoying favorite Asian munchies: a pack of chocolate-filled snacks called Hello Panda and a bag of crunchy coated peanuts called Nagaraya.

