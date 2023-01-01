^

Entertainment

'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz Escudero 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 1, 2023 | 1:46pm
'Happy 2023': Heart Evangelista shares New Year photos with Chiz EscuderoÂ 
Heart Evangelista takes a break from modeling duties in Paris to be with her husband, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero.
Heart Evangelista via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista is back home with husband Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero and his children, posting their photos and videos enjoying the fireworks display at the turn of the New Year last night.

The multi-hyphenate simply captioned their New Year's photo with "Happy 2023." 

Her Instagram Stories featured clips of Chiz's kids enjoying the grand fireworks display. 

Prior to her post last week that teased that she was homebound for the New Year, she and Chiz were the subjects of a rumored breakup. 

In a video post today, Heart was shown enjoying a walk in the busy streets of the French city, all dressed up in a fashionable ensemble. 

“'PariAsian.' Wag na magpanggap alam natin lagi tayo May baon kahit san tayo pumunta," she wrote on the caption. 

Her fans were amused at the surprise when they saw Heart enjoying favorite Asian munchies: a pack of chocolate-filled snacks called Hello Panda and a bag of crunchy coated peanuts called Nagaraya. 

RELATED: 'See you soon': Heart Evangelista teases going back home to Chiz Escudero on New Year

 

HEART EVANGELISTA

HEART EVANGELISTA AND CHIZ ESCUDERO

SENATOR CHIZ ESCUDERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
'Please show lots of support': Lee Jong Suk, IU's agencies confirm their relationship

'Please show lots of support': Lee Jong Suk, IU's agencies confirm their relationship

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 23 hours ago
South Korean stars Lee Jong Suk and IU are in a relationship, representatives of the couple confirmed Saturday.
Entertainment
fbtw
abtest
ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes retires after 36 years of service

ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes retires after 36 years of service

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN announced the retirement of Integrated News and Current Affairs head Regina “Ging” Reyes by the end of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler sued for 1970s sex abuse of minor

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler sued for 1970s sex abuse of minor

1 day ago
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is facing a lawsuit by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her as a minor during a years-long...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess
play
Exclusive

'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Filipino-American Grammy Award winner H.E.R. took some time off her Philippine vacation last night for a quick catch-up with...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;2023 na amaccana accla&rsquo;: Nadine Lustre gives birth to new meme

‘2023 na amaccana accla’: Nadine Lustre gives birth to new meme

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Nadine Lustre welcomes the New Year with a new meme.  
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Promising': 'Voltes V: Legacy' new 'mega' trailer earns praises

'Promising': 'Voltes V: Legacy' new 'mega' trailer earns praises

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
The almost 6-minute trailer features the clips that were teased for almost two years now and more.
Entertainment
fbtw
All the foreign music acts to look forward to this 2023

All the foreign music acts to look forward to this 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
From K-pop stars to ‘90s boybands, here’s your guide to all the foreign artists who are so far coming to the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It wasn&rsquo;t just a job, it was a life&rsquo;: Ging Reyes retires as ABS-CBN news chief

‘It wasn’t just a job, it was a life’: Ging Reyes retires as ABS-CBN news chief

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 15 hours ago
“It wasn’t just a job, it was a life” was how REGINA “Ging” Reyes described her 36 years with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Mari Chan and Mariah Carey, the Christmas royalty

Jose Mari Chan and Mariah Carey, the Christmas royalty

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Here in the Philippines, the No. 1 Filipino song of Christmas 2022 is doubtless Christmas in our Hearts by Jose Mari Chan....
Entertainment
fbtw
K-drama stars Lee Jong Suk, IU are secretly dating &mdash; report

K-drama stars Lee Jong Suk, IU are secretly dating — report

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Internet went crazy after South Korean entertainment news outlet Dispatch revealed Saturday that K-drama stars...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with