Why Kate Valdez considers Unica Hija role a career feat

Kate, also a reliable young actress in portraying kontrabida roles, is convincing as the human being Bianca and human clone Hope in the GMA afternoon sci-fi and family drama. She is pleased to realize that she can handle the demands of being a bida and the challenge to step out of her comfort zone

Doing a quick look at her work on TV, one can say that Kate Valdez as both human being Bianca and human clone Hope, in the still airing Unica Hija, is her most challenging role so far — and a meaty one as well. It is a new acting territory and adventure for her, who is also considered a reliable villain or kontrabida.

From what a viewer may expect of a convincing and inspired dual-protagonist portrayal, Kate has ticked all the boxes. The GMA Afternoon Prime series’ good performance in the ratings game, on the other hand, is music to Kate’s ears.

“I always pray that many will tune in and support it,” said the Sparkle GMA Artist Center talent about the sci-fi and family drama, which airs Mondays to Fridays at 3:25 p.m., in a virtual interview with The STAR. “Thankfully, habang tumatagal and as they follow and understand the story, napapamahal sila at nagugustuhan nila (audiences begin to like and love it). That’s why I’m happy and I feel so blessed (knowing) those who would make the effort (to watch it)… When we hear and learn about it, napapawi na yung pagod namin. Nakaka-inspire naman at salamat naman na nagustuhan nila yung story at yung effort namin ay hindi na bale wala (It’s inspiring that they appreciate the story and our efforts didn’t go to waste).”

Knowing how a TV series is done in the new normal, Kate and the rest of the cast and crew had two lock-in tapings, each of which averagely ran for a month, plus hybrid production work.

“I was really focused on my character and hardly touched my cellphone,” Kate gave a glimpse of her work and shared some facts about her Bianca and Hope that keep viewers interested and engaged. “Bianca is the daughter of a scientist. Given the tragedy (her demise) that befell her family, the parents couldn’t accept it,” added she. “Since her dad is into a (human) cloning project and wants his family to be complete, he has decided to make a human clone.” And her name is Hope.

Despite their distinct ways of coming into the world, the young actress said that Bianca and Hope share the same qualities like mannerisms, but the human clone has her own identity.

“That is because of her environment, the place (where she is being nurtured), and the people she is with,” offered Kate. This kind of character is something enticing for actors, who intend to test further their mettle and see what else they’ve got.

“Ever since I’ve been playing kontrabida roles. When this (dual) role was given to me, I told myself, ‘How would I do it?’ Alam nang lahat na talagang pang-kontrabida ako (Everybody knows that I’m into portraying antagonist roles),” said Kate, who eventually embraced such latest development in her acting career and aspires to become a well-rounded actress. “But I was also surprised that I could do it (a bida role) and that (I could play the underdog).”

Aside from being able to play and look the part, Kate, through her portrayal, is able to let viewers sympathize with Hope and join the character’s search of her true identity and “biological family.”

“Now, I’m happy kasi kaya ko rin pala” said Kate of becoming bida and getting out of her comfort zone. “It’s a win-win for me kasi nagawa ko na yung kontrabida, nagawa ko rin yung bida (I’ve done both villain and lead roles)... It’s an accomplishment for me.”

Whenever she has spare time, Kate will watch Unica Hija episodes at home or via Twitter party or GMA livestream on YouTube. “Maybe because I know that I’ve given my 100 percent, I want to see how it appears (or it is being translated) on the screen,” said she, who, by doing so, is also provided the opportunity to critique her work and give herself a pat on the back.

Hours from now, all will bid adieu to 2022 and welcome 2023. So, what is Kate looking forward to the new year?

“(I look forward to) more projects that will help and make me realize that I can also do this (a new kind of acting or project) like the (Bianca and Hope) role,” answered she. “I didn’t expect that I could do it. I felt pressured, I had doubts and I was overthinking… Now, I’m looking forward to what else I can do, tara let’s bring it on.”

Yes, Kate is up for any acting challenge and thinks that 2022, particularly the later part, her busiest year.

“I’m just really thankful for this (Unica Hija) break and hopefully, this coming 2023, work will continue,” she concluded.