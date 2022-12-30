â€˜2023 na amaccana acclaâ€™: Nadine Lustre gives birth to new meme

‘2023 na amaccana accla’: Nadine Lustre gives birth to new meme

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre welcomes the New Year with a new meme.

Lustre shared a photo of herself posted by a Twitter user wherein her mouth was wide open while she's talking to the press after she won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night for her movie "Deleter."

"I think this is the ‘2023 na amaccana accla’ pic," she captioned the post.

"Amaccana accla" is a modern Filipino slang that is used to call out problematic or unruly behavior.

As of this writing, Lustre's tweet has 4.2 million views, 104,600 likes and 14,100 retweets.

I think this is the “2023 na amaccana accla” pic https://t.co/SpnQBkfAM1 — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) December 29, 2022

The actress is a popular subject of memes in the past few years. She had a New Year's meme back in 2017 when she and ex-boyfriend James Reid were rumored to be living together.

"There are younger couples — mas young pa sa akin [who are already living together]," she said.

"It's normal na eh. Come on, guys, it's 2017!" she said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The "C'mom, guys. It's 2017" went viral and became a meme in social media.

RELATED: The darkness that lies within: 'Deleter' review