^

Entertainment

Nadine Lustre, Ian Veneracion, and Mon Confiado on their MMFF 2022 acting wins

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 8:11am
Nadine Lustre, Ian Veneracion, and Mon Confiado on their MMFF 2022 acting wins
Composite photo of "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" co-stars Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado and "Deleter" actress Nadine Lustre
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos, VIVA

MANILA, Philippines — It was a victorious night for the cast of "Deleter" and "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" as their stars won the acting awards of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal.

"Nanahimik Ang Gabi" stars Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado won the Best Lead and Supporting Actor laurels while their co-star Heaven Peralejo was just beaten in the Best Lead Actress category by Nadine Lustre for "Deleter."

The last acting award, for Best Supporting Actress, went to Dimples Romana for "My Father, Myself"; Romana was not present at the ceremony so her fellow co-stars accepted on her behalf, including young Shawn Gabriel who awarded Best Child Performer earlier in the night.

During Confiado's acceptance speech, Veneracion — who was going to present an award later — walked onstage early to kiss him on the cheek, to which Confiado shouted "Thank you baby!" as Veneracion exited the stage.

"Inaalay ko ito sa lahat ng character-actors na balang-araw makakakuha ng ganitong award," Confiado ended his speech.

For his acceptance Veneracion said, "All us artists here, we create lies to tell the truth. This fictional story has so many layers of truth underneath," adding that this was his first Best Actor award after 40 years in the entertainment industry.

Related: 'Deleter,' 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi,' and 'Mamasapano' win big at MMFF 2022

Lustre dedicated her award to her family and friends, to her boyfriend Christopher Bariou, and the cast and crew of "Deleter" who were all happy that the Philippine film industry was returning.

Such sentiments were shared by filmmaker Mikhail Red when he accepted the award for Best Director, and during the First Best Picture win also acknowledged the expansion and acceptance of genre films into the MMFF.

Perhaps the most precious acceptance speech of the night was that by legendary actress Vilma Santos-Recto, who was given the Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award.

Santos-Recto said the late film producer was important to her as she considered Maceda as a second mother that she would look to for guidance.

"Sa taong ito, anim na dekada na ako nasa industriya — 60 years!" Santos-Recto continued. "Hindi naging madali, medyo mahirap pero nakayanan ko dahil sa pagmamahal ng mga tao lalo na ng mga Vilmanians... hindi ko kayo napahiya!"

Following "Deleter" in the Best Picture Awards were "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told" and "Nanahimik Ang Gabi."

RELATED: LIST: MMFF 2022 films to watch

DIMPLES ROMANA

GABI NG PARANGAL

IAN VENERACION

METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL

MMFF

MON CONFIADO

NADINE LUSTRE

VILMA SANTOS

VILMA SANTOS-RECTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Kahit kailan talaga&rsquo;: Eraserheads&rsquo; &lsquo;Huling El Bimbo&rsquo; setlist squabble goes viral

‘Kahit kailan talaga’: Eraserheads’ ‘Huling El Bimbo’ setlist squabble goes viral

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Until now, they are feasting on videos of the band, including a short disagreement onstage over the setlist during the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino gives health update, Christmas message

Kris Aquino gives health update, Christmas message

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Popular TV host Kris Aquino posted an update on her health, including a "highly likely 5th" autoimmune disease, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 3 days ago
Zack Tabudlo and Ben&Ben are among the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro spends 'pinakamasayang Pasko' with family after posting P1M bail

Vhong Navarro spends 'pinakamasayang Pasko' with family after posting P1M bail

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
"Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat… Thank you, Jesus! Happy Birthday!"
Entertainment
fbtw
Eraserheads concert an organized success and a celebration of OPM

Eraserheads concert an organized success and a celebration of OPM

By MJ Marfori | 4 days ago
At par with global standards. That was what The Huling El Bimbo concert delivered last Thursday night. It felt like I was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Toni Gonzaga plans to return to school in 2023

Toni Gonzaga plans to return to school in 2023

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 8 hours ago
Toni Gonzaga has recently opened up on her “greatest teacher in life,” the person who taught her that “life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mavy&nbsp;Legaspi,&nbsp;Kyline&nbsp;Alcantara know each other better through podcast

Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara know each other better through podcast

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 8 hours ago
Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara shared the advantages of having a podcast channel for showbiz and non-showbiz...
Entertainment
fbtw
Khai Flores to immediately get busy in 2023

Khai Flores to immediately get busy in 2023

By Leah C. Salterio | 8 hours ago
Director Danny Ugali’s dramatic film, Sugat sa Dugo (Wounded Blood), the maiden offering of Dragon Entertainment Productions,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Deleter,' 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi,' and 'Mamasapano' win big at MMFF 2022

'Deleter,' 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi,' and 'Mamasapano' win big at MMFF 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Thriller films "Deleter" and "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" were the big winners of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng P...
Entertainment
fbtw
'See you soon': Heart Evangelista teases going back home to&nbsp;Chiz Escudero on New Year

'See you soon': Heart Evangelista teases going back home to Chiz Escudero on New Year

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista seemed to shut down the breakup rumor with an Instagram post today by tagging husband, Senator Francis...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with