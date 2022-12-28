Nadine Lustre, Ian Veneracion, and Mon Confiado on their MMFF 2022 acting wins

MANILA, Philippines — It was a victorious night for the cast of "Deleter" and "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" as their stars won the acting awards of the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal.

"Nanahimik Ang Gabi" stars Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado won the Best Lead and Supporting Actor laurels while their co-star Heaven Peralejo was just beaten in the Best Lead Actress category by Nadine Lustre for "Deleter."

The last acting award, for Best Supporting Actress, went to Dimples Romana for "My Father, Myself"; Romana was not present at the ceremony so her fellow co-stars accepted on her behalf, including young Shawn Gabriel who awarded Best Child Performer earlier in the night.

During Confiado's acceptance speech, Veneracion — who was going to present an award later — walked onstage early to kiss him on the cheek, to which Confiado shouted "Thank you baby!" as Veneracion exited the stage.

"Inaalay ko ito sa lahat ng character-actors na balang-araw makakakuha ng ganitong award," Confiado ended his speech.

For his acceptance Veneracion said, "All us artists here, we create lies to tell the truth. This fictional story has so many layers of truth underneath," adding that this was his first Best Actor award after 40 years in the entertainment industry.

Lustre dedicated her award to her family and friends, to her boyfriend Christopher Bariou, and the cast and crew of "Deleter" who were all happy that the Philippine film industry was returning.

Such sentiments were shared by filmmaker Mikhail Red when he accepted the award for Best Director, and during the First Best Picture win also acknowledged the expansion and acceptance of genre films into the MMFF.

Perhaps the most precious acceptance speech of the night was that by legendary actress Vilma Santos-Recto, who was given the Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award.

Santos-Recto said the late film producer was important to her as she considered Maceda as a second mother that she would look to for guidance.

"Sa taong ito, anim na dekada na ako nasa industriya — 60 years!" Santos-Recto continued. "Hindi naging madali, medyo mahirap pero nakayanan ko dahil sa pagmamahal ng mga tao lalo na ng mga Vilmanians... hindi ko kayo napahiya!"

Following "Deleter" in the Best Picture Awards were "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told" and "Nanahimik Ang Gabi."

