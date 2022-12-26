^

Entertainment

Kris Aquino gives health update, Christmas message

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 5:17pm
Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino via The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Popular TV host Kris Aquino posted an update on her health, including a "highly likely 5th" autoimmune disease, as well as thanked her fans and people who continue to pray for her recovery. 

Kris posted a lengthy message on her Instagram. 

"Discussing my 4 diagnosed autoimmune ailments (2 are life threatening) and a highly likely 5th because of my distinct physical manifestations isn't something i want to do on Christmas Eve- but i have to BECAUSE gusto kong mag THANK YOU sa inyong lahat who still keep me, my sons, and my sisters & their families back home in your prayers," she said. 

Kris and her two sons, Josh and Bimby, have been in the United States for months now, seeking treatment for the actress' health conditions. 

She shared how she is touched by fans and strangers alike who wish her well, recounting her experience whenever she takes calls that need her verification. 

The lyrics of the song "Sana Ngayong Pasko" by Ariel Rivera is included in her Instagram update. Kris said it has become her and her sons' theme song because of the countless positive messages they have been receiving.  

"We may be an ocean apart, BUT it matters so much to know that many of you who don't even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions…

"May God bless your kind & compassionate hearts… my Christmas wish is makabawi ako sa ginagawa nyong mabuti para sa 'kin ngayon-my 1st cycle of immunotherapy treatment (same medicine as chemo BUT at a much lower dose given over a longer period of time) will take about 10 months… for now idadaan ko na lang po ang pasasalamat ko sa mga pinagkakatiwalaan kong mga kaibigan sa religious & medical communities. #christmas2022 #thankful," Kris ended her post. 

RELATED: Kris Aquino gives Thanksgiving update on health status

