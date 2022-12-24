Ivana Alawi doesnâ€™t mind working on Christmas Day and 26th birthday

Ivana Alawi doesn’t mind working on Christmas Day and 26th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and social media influencer Ivana Alawi is turning 26 this year. Dec. 25, which is also her birthday, will be devoted to work to promote the action-adventure comedy entry, Partners in Crime, for the 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Ivana is not complaining, though, that Christmas day and her birthday will be spent touring the theaters with her first-time co-star, Vice Ganda, in the latter’s “unkabogable” screen comeback. The film is megged by Cathy Garcia-Molina.

Partners in Crime is the tale of former lovers — Jack and Barbara — who cross paths again only to be involved in a crime. How they will survive and get out of the situation will make up the interesting scenes in the film.

Ivana was undoubtedly thrilled that she is now working with Vice Ganda, whom she used to merely watch on the big screen before she joined showbiz.

The actress squealed in delight after she learned about her first team-up with the box-office comedian. Ivana was excited to work with Vice Ganda this time around. More so, she can’t wait to watch their film on the big screen come her birthday and Christmas Day.

“I was so happy and excited when this project was offered to me,” Ivana admitted. “I didn’t even ask what the story was all about. Just to work with Vice (Ganda), who is a big blockbuster comedian, is already a big achievement for me.

“I’m very thankful to ABS-CBN for the chance and opportunity given to me to work in Partners in Crime. Dream come true for me to work with Vice. Before kasi, I merely watched him on the big screen. Pangarap ko lang to work with him, pero ngayon, nagkatotoo na.”

Ivana with Partners In Crime director Cathy Garcia-Molina and co-star Vice Ganda.

After wrapping up the primetime teleserye, A Family Affair, on the Kapamilya Channel with Gerald Anderson last November, Ivana went straight to working on the MMFF entry. With Partners in Crime director Cathy Garcia-Molina, Ivana was doubly excited to work on the film.

“I know how good a director direk Cathy is,” Ivana said. “She really brought out the best in me. I learned a lot from her. I really enjoyed working with direk Cathy and doing the movie with Vice. They both gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m very grateful.”

Ivana said she also feels the pressure as one of the main stars of the film.

“Vice is not just the main star of Partners in Crime,” Ivana said. “We are together… I know I need to push this movie as much as Vice does.”

Even now that she is also into acting on TV and films, Ivana insisted she is not leaving social media, where she has gained millions of followers.

“Even if I’m busy, I still find time to do my vlog,” Ivana said. “Important sa akin ang mga viewers ko and they’re happy about the content. Iba ang movie, iba ang vlog. Sa movie, you portray a character. Sa vlog, ikaw talaga ‘yun. I love helping people and I do that through my vlog. So, I will still continue doing my vlog.

“Ayokong makisali sa ano mang issue. Gusto ko tahimik lang. Masaya lang ako sa life ko. Marami akong nagiging collaboration with other media influencers. Always open ako to collaborate with them.”