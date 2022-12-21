^

Janella Salvador, Jane De Leon go viral for 'Christmas' Darna colors

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 21, 2022 | 3:44pm
Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador
ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users went abuzz over Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador becoming the Green Darna in the ABS-CBN teleserye recently. 

The "Darna" episode last week showed a dream sequence for Janella showing her with green Darna costume. 

Janella's Regina found herself hearing a voice cheering her name, but she becomes aware that it was Jane De Leon's Darna that is the one being celebrated as she wakes up from her dream. 

Twitter users reacted on Janella being the Green Darna, which, alongside Jane's red Darna, seem to form Christmas colors in time for the holiday season.

 

 

 

 

RELATED'Strong, independent': Janella Salvador says she's a 'single mom' 

JANELLA SALVADOR
Philstar
