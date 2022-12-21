Janella Salvador, Jane De Leon go viral for 'Christmas' Darna colors

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users went abuzz over Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador becoming the Green Darna in the ABS-CBN teleserye recently.

The "Darna" episode last week showed a dream sequence for Janella showing her with green Darna costume.

Janella's Regina found herself hearing a voice cheering her name, but she becomes aware that it was Jane De Leon's Darna that is the one being celebrated as she wakes up from her dream.

Twitter users reacted on Janella being the Green Darna, which, alongside Jane's red Darna, seem to form Christmas colors in time for the holiday season.

ang ganda ni janella salvador as green darna ???????????? — ???o???u?l (@lanceromae) December 16, 2022

Janella Salvador is really slaying either as Valentina or as Green Darna! The versatility of Janella Salvador!!



DARLENTINA CLIFFS EDGE#JaneNella | #Darlentina | #DarnaFrenemy pic.twitter.com/qTJJbaHtdo — niji (rest) (@jeasluvr) December 16, 2022

